'Sir Kipsta' has died. The young YouTube star is only 17.

After undergoing a heart operation that lasted for a total of seven hours, the vlogger passed away, leaving legions of followers, apart from his family, grieving.

His sister provided a moving tribute to the YouTuber, calling in her "angel."

Man U super-fan Alex Dragomir posted a tragic last message on Twitter before being admitted for his operation. Fans all over the world gave their well-wishes in response to his message.

Less than 15 hours before his family announced his death, the teen wrote that he is going in for a "life-saving procedure," and even made a jest that if the procedure is not successful, then he's bidding his fans goodbye.

"If it don't work, then it's been a great time people. Thank you for all you've done for me," he wrote - a message for his fans in case he does not survive.

Sir Kipsta's 'Graphic' Death

Unfortunately, his family and fans' nightmare came true because the procedure was indeed not enough to save him. According to his sister, he died because his heart simply could no longer take it.

His sister also detailed that the YouTuber withstood an operation that was 7 hours long.

Posting on his account, she wrote: "Heaven gained another angel." She added that her brother was her rock and everything.

Fans, who have been following the progress of his health since day 1, were kept updated most of the time. The YouTuber always managed to keep up a positive front as he made little announcements here and there about his health in the past months.

He even posted videos from his hospital bed on his Facebook and YouTube accounts.

On June 5, in hinting about this massive operation, he said he is going to be giving his best shot to survive and that nothing would stop him.

As such, people who both knew him personally and knew him only from his social media accounts were both deeply affected by his passing.

In particular, his second family at his school, Cockhut Hill in Birmingham - teachers, and classmates, took time to pay their tribute after the tragic event was announced. They all commonly said this was hard news to hear.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends at this difficult and sad time," they said.

Those who knew him on his social media activity paid their respects and sent out their condolences through Twitter and YouTube. The majority called him an "absolute legend."

Others simply said he was the bravest person that they have come to know, even just through social media.

"Even though you were going through you so much you were so caring and loving. You had so much love for life and your family... I'm so sorry," one wrote.

At this time, supporters are still continuously donating to a GoFundMe page originally set up after Alex's mum had to quit her job so she can take care of him.

