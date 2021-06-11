Raven-Symone Drops 30 Lbs in Just Three Months Without Exercising - What Happened?

Is exercise the only way to go? Not for Raven-Symone, who successfully shed off the massive amount of pounds in just a short period. She recently revealed how she did it without breaking a sweat and shared what she is hoping she would not become because of this.

According to the former Nickelodeon star, she was able to drop a total of 30 pounds in just three months, just by altering the way she eats and when she eats. Ten pounds a month sounds heavenly for some, but to achieve that usually takes a rigorous amount of effort to work out.

The idea that it is possible without the aches and pains of exercising sounds too good to be true.

But the actress swears by her method.

Raven Symone Reveals Secrets to Weight Loss

On the Friday, June 11th episode of Good Morning America, she revealed that to lose that amount of weight, intermittent fasting plus a slight tweak in how she drinks and eats made the miracle happen.

"I am an avid faster," she said (via US Weekly), claiming that she makes sure there are at least 14 hours between her dinner and her breakfast the following day. But while intermittent fasting is now widespread, her method involves drinking as much water as she could as well as "a lot of electrolytes."

She added that if things get difficult, her weapon of choice is to "drink some bone broth now and then."

What made the fasting easier to sustain is the fact that she has a "goal."

Raven Symone Clarifies She's Not Going to be "A Little Twig"

The actress, however, clarified that she does not want to become "a little twig" with all these dietary changes.

"I'm not over here trying to be a little twig," the 35-year-old "That's So Raven" alum shared. "I'm not trying to be, like, 'Oh, my God, look at me.' I have a goal in mind, and it's not just weight loss. It's really complete body health. ... I don't try to speak for anybody else," she added.

It's cool to see her talk about her body so lovingly, though.

The actress has grown up in the spotlight, and it was clear then that she does not have the average size of other teenage stars, yet she owned it. She had a legion of fans because of her confidence, and because of her show. And yet, this does not mean the Disney star was not scrutinized for her weight.

She was so criticized at one point that she became no stranger to the many fad diets that emerged through the years. Finally, she was able to drop 70 pounds in 2011, but it did not come with self-love and body acceptance as she has now so it did not feel quite enough. It is clearer now that she's losing weight for her health, and not for anything else.

