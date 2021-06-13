Veteran actor Ned Beatty, popularly known for his appearances in the films 'Deliverance', 'Superman', and 'Network', has died at the age of 83 at his home in Los Angeles, California.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, his daughter, Blossom Beatty, confirmed that the veteran actor died of natural causes.

The actor spent his early days in St. Matthews, Kentucky with his parents Margaret Fortney and Charles William Beatty. Ned grew up in a farm fishing and doing all things related to farming.

According to IMDb, Beatty began his acting career at the age of 10 by performing and singing at gospel quartets and a barbershop where he made his pocket money. Even though he started that young, he never made it to showbizness until 1971.

He began performing in regional theatres such as the Barter Theatre in Virginia, he then started moving from state to state to perform in Texas' Playhouse Theatre, the Erie Playhouse in Pennsylvania, and Arena Stage Company in Washington D.C.

His career skyrocketed in 1971 when he was chosen by director John Boorman for the film "Deliverance" where he played the role of Bobby Trippe. He later on thrived in the film industry as he continued working in movies such as "Network" in 1976, "The Deadly Tower" in 1975, and "Superman" in 1978.

READ NOW: Christian Eriksen Update: Soccer Star Sends Greetings 'After Dying' On Field Following Cardiac Arrest

Beatty had earned an Emmy nomination for Best Actor for his role in "Friendly Fire", as well as Best Supporting Actor for "Last Train Home."

The actor returned to his first love, which is theatre, in 2001 as he appeared in the revival production of "Cat on a Hot Tin Roof" directed by Tennessee Williams. Beatty had also thrived in animated films as he voiced the iconic character Lotso in Toy Story 3.

Actors and fans paid their tribute to Beatty

Following his death, numerous peers and actors had paid tribute to the late actor all over social media.

New York City-based journalist Mark Harris took to Twitter to share his sentiments, he wrote "To me Ned Beatty is what a career in screen acting is all about. I can't think of one thing he was in that he didn't make better. You know the film credits but he was also a TV legend: Homicide: Life on the Street, Friendly Fire, The Marcus-Nelson Murders. One of the greats. RIP."

"They don't come any better than Ned Beatty. One of the all-time all-timers. Loved this man's work. RIP" actor Dirk Blocker wrote.

"Aww... this sucks. I loved his voice performances in Toy Story 3 and Rango, and now he is gone." one fan wrote.

He was survived by his wife Sandy, and children Blossom, Doug, Wally, Jon, Charles, Lennis, Thomas, and Dorothy.

READ ALSO: Kylie Jenner's Obsessed Fan Arrested While Trying To Confess; Faces Misdemeanor Instead

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles