Christian Eriksen remains in the hospital with a stable condition after requiring emergency CPR.

On Saturday evening, Eriksen and his teammates joined the Euro 2020 opener against Finland. However, the first half immediately became intense not because of the game but because of Eriksen.

The Danish soccer player collapsed on the field and required emergency resuscitation due to cardiac arrest. He was then rushed to Rigshospitalet where he is currently recovering.

The Danish Football Association released a statement to assure their fans that Eriksen is already doing well. On Sunday morning, its Twitter account shared the update about the soccer star's health status.

"This morning, we have spoken to Christian Eriksen, who has sent his greetings to his teammates. His condition is stable, and he continues to be hospitalized for further examination," the statement said.

It then added that the team and staff already received crisis assistance to avoid the same incident. In the same post, the team took their chance to thank the fans, royal family, associations, and clubs for sending well wishes to the player.

Christian Eriksen Already "Died" Before Resuscitation

The recent update was truly a miracle, especially since the emergency medical team said that the player almost lost his life before the CPR treatment.

Per Morten Boesen, they will never know how close they were to losing Eriksen before they conducted one shot of defibrillator.

"Well, what should I say? He was gone. And we did cardiac resuscitation and it was cardiac arrest," he said, as quoted by CNN. "The details...I am not a cardiologist, so the details about what happened and further I will leave to the experts."

Eventually, the match between Eriksen's team and Finland got suspended for a few minutes. But UEFA announced that the match would resume without the soccer star. Finland won 1-0 to the 59th-minute goal by Joel Pohjanpalo.

Meanwhile, the Denmark team's coach Kasper Hjulman said that Eriksen would want his team to play instead of canceling it because of him.

As to the player's health status before the game, Inter Milan team doctor Piero Volpi told Gazzetta Dello Sport that Eriksen did not show any symptoms of the arrest. He added that Eriksen never hinted at the health problem despite the rigorous preparations and examinations.

Giuseppe Marotta told Reuters that the soccer star never had COVID-19 nor was vaccinated for the virus.

