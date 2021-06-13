Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani Secretly Got Married? Here's Proof

Celebrity couple Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani may have secretly got married after Stefani's bridal shower as she was photographed wearing a new ring.

The couple was spotted wearing matching outfits in Santa Monica, California, with Gwen's son Apollo. In the photos obtained by The Post, as reported by Page Six, the "Hollaback Girl" hitmaker can be seen wearing what appears to be a wedding band made out of sparkling diamonds next to her engagement ring.

A day before they were photographed publicly, Stefani had a surprise bridal shower. In a video posted on Instagram Stories, she said that she was "kidnapped" by her family to celebrate.

She also posted a picture on the social media platform with the caption "SHE'S GETTING MARRIIIEEEEED." (check out the post below)

Gwen may apparently hinted the date of her marriage as she she shared a copy of her parents' "The Mass on the Day of Marriage" pamphlet dated June 11, 1966 during her bridal shower.

The power couple may have married on Friday as an homage to her parent's wedding anniversary, but neither of them confirmed it.

In early reports, Gwen and Blake are reportedly going to tie the knot anytime this year as a source told Us Weekly that the country singer had built a chapel within his ranch in Oklahoma.

"They are going to get married in the chapel, most likely early next year," the source said.

Shelton asked Gwen for marriage in October of last year; he had given her a giant engagement ring made out of 6 to 9 carat, solitaire diamond.

Following their engagement, a source told People that Blake had asked permission from Gwen's three sons- Kingston, Zuma, and Apollo- before popping the question to their mom. The source also added that Blake is "a great extra dad to the boys."

Gwen Stefani was separated from ex Rossdale, while Blake Shelton got divorced from ex Miranda Lambert after being married for four years.

Dating rumors began circulating in 2015 after they met as coaches on "The Voice."

Neither two of them confirmed the date of their marriage or if they had gotten married last Friday.

