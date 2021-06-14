Angelina Jolie 'Would Have Married' 'Foxfire' Actress Jenny Shimizu [DETAILS]

Angelina Jolie is following the steps of other A-list stars who are reuniting with their exes. Whether it is friendly or romantic, it doesn't matter at the moment.

Everybody knows that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleckare giving their love a try after ending their engagement in 2004.

After JLo, Alex Rodriguez has also been spotted with his ex-wife, Cynthia Scurtis.

There may be a trend going on here.

Over the weekend, Page Six reported that Angelina Jolie entered and exited an apartment complex in Brooklyn, New York, reportedly owned by her first husband, Johnny Lee Miller.

The "Maleficent" star was wearing a tan trench coat and a face mask.

She entered the building carrying her designer bag while holding a bottle of Peter Michael wine.

Angelina left the complex after three hours of "hanging out."

She and Jonny Lee met during the filming of their 1995 movie "Hackers." Just like with Brad Pitt, the "Tomb Raider" star fell in love with Jonny Lee.

At the time, she was only 20 years old. She even made headlines after reportedly using her blood to write the Brit's name on the back of a white tee that he owned for their wedding.

Their marriage didn't last long because they separated in 1997 after a long-distance relationship. By 1999, they filed for divorce.

Angelina Jolie's dating history has been long, but there have been romances that many people often forget, as they weren't high profile like Brad Pitt or Billy Bob Thorton.

The 46-year-old actress even confessed something shocking about one of her relationships.

Angelina Jolie Would've Married A Woman



Angelina Jolie reportedly fell in love with an actress named Jenny Shimizu.

They met during the 1996 filming of their movie "Foxfire." News of their romance was crazy.

Though they reportedly have a lot of chemistry and passion back then, their relationship was said to be doomed. Angelina and Jenny only had sex, that was all.

That was because she was already married to Jonny Lee. They were in an open marriage.

In a 1997 interview, the mom-of-six confessed, "I probably would have married Jenny Shimizu if I hadn't married my husband. I fell in love with her the first second I saw her."

While fans may start to ship Angelina and Jenny after the republicizing of the interview, it's highly impossible.

Jenny married her partner Michelle Harper shortly after Angelina Jolie tied the knot to Brad Pitt.

The Japanese native even invited Angelina to her wedding in 2014. However, she bailed.

Jenny told Dish Nation, "It's not like I wanted her to walk me down the aisle or anything, but it would have been a really cool thing if she'd come."

Angelina Jolie has been open about her sexuality. She came out as bisexual to Barbara Walters back in the day.

It's unclear how many more women the Hollywood actress dated.

