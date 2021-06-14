Chrissy Teigen Apologizes For Resurfaced Mean Tweets, Admits She Was 'Hurting' Other Women

Chrissy Teigen tried just to let the issue die away and hid from the world for a month until she decided to say a BETTER sorry is the way to go. She said sorry to Courtney Stodden and more.

After taking a month-long social media break, John Legend's wife returned June 14 to apologize to all that she offended with her past tweets, including against the one who called her out on it - Courtney Stodden.

Chrissy Teigen's past tweets can be characterized as mean, insulting, and just bordering on crazy if read by most. Although she's known to have a very outspoken and straightforward personality, the model is not known to be mean.

In fact, for a while, she can be counted as a beacon of light in the social media world with her hilariously on-point comments against injustice or negative stuff she encountered.

However, this image changed when her past tweets resurfaced in May, after Courtney Stodden accused her of cyberbullying her. The old tweets had people slamming the model, pushing her into silence and hiding. She did apologize to Stodden on May 12, but to no avail, since many more shocking tweets came out of her attacking other people.

Even her husband John Legend, attended events he would have gone with Chrissy Teigen, alone.

Chrissy Teigen Apologizes Anew After Month-Long Social Media Hiatus

Finally, she decided to address the issue with a new, lengthy apology. "I want you to know I've been sitting in a hole of deserved global punishment, the ultimate 'sit here and think about what you've done,'" Chrissy wrote. "Not a day, not a single moment has passed where I haven't felt hte crushing weight of regret for the things I've said in the past."

She admitted her past tweets were "awful" and that she is "truly ashamed" of them today. She also recognized the fact that her May 12 apology was not enough because it was only directed at one. "I've apologized publicly to one person," she wrote. "But there are others - and more than just a few - who I need to say I'm sorry to," she added.

Teigen also knows that apologizing publicly through social media is not going to cut it. She revealed that she is already in the process of reaching out to each of the people she offended, regardless if they eventually refuse to hear from her.

The model even added that she herself does not want to speak to herself after the shameful tweets emerged. If in case people who she reaches out to will listen, however, she would surely apologize while sobbing, she wrote.

Teigen Promises She's Already Good and Would Strive to Be Better

Teigen added that she cringes at her old tweets, because it was her trying hard to present herself with "dark, edgy humor," when in fact, she was just insulting.

"Words have consequences and there are real people behind the Twitter handles I went after," she explained. "I wasn't just attacking some random avatar, but hurting young women - some who were still girls - who had feelings." She then reassured her fans that she is indeed, no longer that person she was. She has gotten so much better because of her husband, kids, as well as all the therapy she could have through the years to address her "losses and pains."

