Jessica Biel Finally Reveals 'Scary' Birth Details of 'Secret Covid Baby’ With Justin Timberlake

Jessica Biel has finally acknowledged the fact that her youngest son with Justin Timberlake, exists. She also said it was not really supposed to be a secret in the first place.

Ever since the child was conceived and born during the pandemic, the actress tried to stay away from the limelight as much as she could, throwing some of her fans into confusion as to whether she truly has given birth.

The "7th Heaven" actress now revealed that not only had she given birth, she was also able to deliver a baby under the scary circumstances posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

On the June 14 episode of Dax Shepard's podcast Armchair Expert, the actress, 39, spoke for giving birth last year to her and husband Justin Timberlake's now-11-month-old son, Phineas. This is the very first time that she had done so, and pride for what she was able to do and love for the baby could be heard in her voice.

Jessica Biel Talks Baby in Podcast

"I had, like, a secret COVID baby," she shared proudly.

Jessica, who already has a first son Silas, 6, with Justin, 40, explained that having Phineas as an addition to the family "wasn't supposed to be a secret" from the world.

She said keeping silent was not intentional but a by-product of what the pandemic had done to her. "It was just COVID happened, and then I went to Montana with my family and never left," the actress explained.

Justin Timberlake Almost Not Allowed in Delivery Room

The "Cruel Summer" executive producer also said that giving birth in the middle of the pandemic was nerve-wracking because of all the restrictions. She even thought Justin Timberlake might not be allowed in the delivery room. Fortunately, though, he was, as it eased her situation a bit.

"There was a moment there that there was nobody allowed at all and I was really getting nervous about that situation," she said. "But yes, he was allowed. I think if I had to be there alone, that would have been horrible. I would have been really scared," she added.

It can be remembered that the world had to hear not from her nor Justin Timberlake about this second baby. Instead, it was Timberlake's old friend and collaborator, R&B legend Brian McKnight, who broke the news and confirmed Phineas' arrival back in January.

Timberlake only confirmed the news and even revealed his second son's name when he appeared on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show."

