'Stranger Things' Season 4: Millie Bobby Brown Spotted Filming Dramatic 'Explosion' Scene

The filming for "Stranger Things" Season 4 is certainly underway. One of the main cast members, Millie Bobby Brown, who plays undoubtedly one of the most excited characters, Eleven, was spotted filming a dramatic scene.

It appears that Eleven would be injured in the upcoming season if this glimpse of Millie Brown's shooting a scene is an indication. Page Six was able to obtain an exclusive video and several photos, showing the the 17-year-old actress being hauled out in a stretcher by EMTs.

The scene seems to be of her being able to escape an exploding building. It's hard to know for sure if this is the plot until the time the scene is shown, of course.

Eleven Injured from an Exploding Building?

The scene spotted also featured actors in Hawkins Police officers and firefighters trying to manage the chaotic event. A firefighter could be spotted trying to get a man into safety as well, while paramedics attend to Brown's character and rush her into the ambulance.

ALSO READ: Chrissy Teigen Apologizes For Resurfaced Mean Tweets, Admits She Was 'Hurting' Other Women

Fans would have to wait until 2022 to find out exactly what the scene is all about and if Eleven would even survive whatever that is. A teaser back in May already teased that the character would be facing some danger in "Stranger Things" Season 4.

It's unclear if this scene is already the so-called danger, or related to it in any way. The video shows Eleven trapped in a lab facility behind a door labeled "11."

The fact that the cast is already shooting for the next season is a big relief, as there was a worry that it would not even push through because of the relentless COVID-19 pandemic.

"Stranger Things" Season 4 Release Date Unknown

According to Digital Spy, Netflix has not provided a release date for Season 4, because there were production delays caused by the pandemic.

Not that fans lost hope. Back in April, Finn Wolfhard, who plays Mike Wheeler, already assured fans on a Fanmio video call that the award-winning show "should be out some time next year hopefully."

The teaser released in May further reassured fans that they have nothing to worry about, except that the show might take longer to drop than any other season.

Recently, it was reported by CBR that a new love triangle might be shown in "Stranger Things" Season 4 because there would be new actors joining in the cast members. One of them is the "Anne with an E star" Amybeth McNulty who will play a character named Vickie.

ALSO READ: Jessica Biel Finally Reveals 'Scary' Birth Details of 'Secret Covid Baby' With Justin Timberlake

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles