The "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" executive producer finally answered the viewers lingering question: why Kendall Jenner never showed her boyfriend on the show?

Before Kendall rose to fame as a runway model, she grew up as a member of America's "royal family." In 2007, Kris and Caitlyn Jenner launched the hit series which introduced their two daughters, Kendall and Kylie. The cast also added Kim, Kourtney, Khloé, and Robert Kardashian Jr. -- children of Kris and renowned attorney Robert Kardashian.

Despite its long run, everyone except Kendall showed their romantic life. Although the older Jenner has a long list of dating history, she never showed any of her boyfriends on the show.

Now that the "KUWTK" said goodbye to its viewers, its showrunner Farnaz Farjam revealed the truth about Kendall's rule.

Why Kendall Jenner Never Showed Any of Her Boyfriends on "KUWTK"

Speaking on Bravo TV's The Daily Dish podcast, Farjam revealed that Kendall established that one rule everyone has to follow.

According to the executive producer, the 25-year-old model wants her boyfriend to be with her for at least a year before inviting him to the show. Kendall reportedly followed this throughout the show's stint as she does not know what people's intentions are.

"That's why we kind of kept her personal life out of it, just because she had a rule," she went on.

Fans never get to see any of the model's boyfriends with whom she shared a short-lived romance. In the past years, she dated Ben Simmons, Anwar Hadid, Blake Griffin, A$AP Rocky, and Harry Styles.

READ ALSO: Chrissy Teigen Canceled: John Legend's Wife Criticized For Insincere 'Monthly' Apology Statements

Currently, Kendall is dating the NBA star, Devin Booker. The two first sparked romance rumors before making it Instagram official during Valentine's Day holiday.

They celebrated their first anniversary this month by sharing photos of them. Although he passed Kendall's rule on the "KUWTK" appearance, Booker can never join the show as the family already ended their over a decade show.

Still, Kendall feels happy to finally find a long-term romance. In April, a source told People that the model became the happiest when she began dating the NBA player.

"This is the happiest Kendall has ever been in a relationship," a source said. "She and Devin started out slowly, but have dated for about a year now."

READ MORE: Sheryl Crow Outs TRUTH Behind Michael Jackson's Manager Sexual Harassment: 'I Got A Crash Course'

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles