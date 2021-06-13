Sheryl Crow bravely brought back the past to out the truth about the sexual harassment she experienced in one of Michael Jackson's tours.

Before Crow holds a live-stream concert from her Nashville home, the singer appeared in an interview with Independent's Kevin E G Perry about her tours with Jackson.

At the beginning of the conversation, they both looked back to what happened to her 25-year-old singer in 1987. During that time, she scored a spot in Los Angeles auditions for Jackson's first solo world tour since the beginning of his career.

Following her acceptance, she marked the first of the 123 concerts she attended with the King of Pop at the Korakuen Stadium in Tokyo.

For 16 months, the singer faced millions of people while she performed with Jackson for "I Just Can't Stop Loving You" and "Man in the Mirror."

"Naiveté is such a beautiful thing," she said. "It was incredible in every way, shape and form for a young person from a really small town to see the world and to work with arguably the greatest pop star. But I also got a crash course in the music industry."

What Happened to Sheryl Crow?

Through her career with Jackson, Crow dealt with several rumors including the pop singer falling for her backup. There was also a rumor about the late Jackson offering her $2 million to bear his child.

However, Crow revealed to her audiobook memoir "Words + Music" that she believes it was Jackson's manager, Frank DiLeo, who made all the rumors.

Per the 59-year-old nine-time Grammy winner, she experienced sexual harassment from DiLeo throughout the tour. She reportedly received promises that he would make her a star. At the same time, he warned that he would ruin her career if she refused or told anyone about it.

After failing to out the truth at that time, she delivered the message through her songs "What I Can Do For You" and "The Na-Na Song" instead.

In 1993, she finally namedropped DiLeo on the latter song from her album "Tuesday Night Music Club."

In the end, Crow told the news outlet that people have taken harassment more seriously these past few years. Still, she believes that something needs to be improved.

After years of enduring it, Crow made her own name by becoming a global star with 50 million albums sold worldwide.

