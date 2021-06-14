The 68-year-old Irish TV personality Louis Walsh talked about Britney Spears' trouble staying upright in her chair when he was at work with co-star in 2012.

Spears appeared for the 2nd season of the short-lived US version of the singing competition, "X Factor UK." In the show, The Sun reports, she joined fellow judges Simon Cowell, LA Reid, and Demi Lovato.

Louis Walsh also joined her as he filled in for a little while Simon was out sick. He claimed Britney was so drugged she could barely sit up and slump in her chair.

The music manager told The Irish Independent that he had a chance to sit with the singer for two days.

And after a few contestants in the show, Walsh described as he imitated Spears, she would slump into his chair, and her neck would flop.

"They would literally have to stop the show and take her out because she was on so much medication and other stuff."

Britney Spears In 'UK X Factor:' "She Was There Physically, But Not Mentally"

The TV star also mentioned that he "felt sorry for her," describing her presence.

"Here she was, the biggest pop star on the planet, and she was just sitting there physically, but she wasn't there mentally."

According to Mirror UK, the singer's mental health and wellbeing have been under scrutiny recently.

After her documentary "Framing Britney Spears," people took action on her state, which speaks on her conservatorship and is currently being reviewed in court.

In another documentary, "The Battle for Britney: Fans, Cash and a Conservatorship," journalist Mobeen Azhar showed documents that claimed Britney has dementia. However, it is not very likely at her young age.

Britney also said in an interview with Elle that she had panic attacks when she first started on The X Factor's panel.

"I got over that quickly, though, and realized that I was helping them by being honest," she said as she personally thought it was the toughest part of being a judge.

Simon Cowell also spoke about Britney.

"On the first day, 100% she didn't think she was going to be able to do this. It's the Roman Colosseum - 5,000 people booing if you say no."

May 14, 2012: Fox confirmed that singers Demi Lovato and Britney Spears joined the judges' panel (replacing Nicole Scherzinger and Paula Abdul) alongside Simon Cowell and L.A. Reid for the second season of singing competition "The X Factor". https://t.co/XcqLQ3vZ0q pic.twitter.com/f6K5OXdLV3 — Programming Insider (@PIUpdate) May 16, 2021

READ ALSO: 'Gossip Girl' Reboot Pays Homage To The Original 2007 Series + Release Date, Trailer, & More

Louis Walsh Talks On People Being Unhappy Amid Fame

During a recent interview with Louis Walsh, he talked about how he looked at celebrities who are struggling while being struck by fame, including Spears.

His 30-year career has given him many perspectives in life through conversations with outrageous celebrity anecdotes that will never make it to print.

"I sat back and watched all these people I know with all this money and all this fame and they are not really happy. I don't hear them laughing."

READ MORE: "Baby Girl: Better Known As Aaliyah" Exposes Singer's Underage Relationships





See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles