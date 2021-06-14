Pink Floyd’s Roger Waters Trolls Zuckerberg as He Furiously Denies Facebook's Request to Use Their Song for Ad

English songwriter and rock band Pink Floyd member Roger Waters furiously declined an offer from Facebook using their song for an advertisement.

According to The Hill, Roger Waters spoke with the press at a recent pro-Julian Assange event.

In the said press conference, he mentioned how Facebook approached him asking for permission to use the 1979 classic "Another Brick in the Wall, Part 2" for Instagram.

"It's submissive for Mark Zuckerberg to me." Waters said, showing the press a piece of paper with the request to use his song to promote

"It arrived this morning, with an offer for a huge, huge amount of money,"

The songwriter exclaimed, "And the answer is 'Fuck You. No fuckin' way.'"

The crowd clapped as the person beside Waters also stood up for support.

"I only mention that because this is an insidious movement of them to take over absolutely everything."

Waters Replied On Facebook's Letter Of Permission In Front Of Press

Waters also proclaimed as he talked about having power in the media to control the people, "I will not be a party to this bullshit, [Mark] Zuckerberg."

During the event, Waters read the letter that he was waving that came from Facebook.

"We want to thank you for considering this project," he read.

"We feel that the core sentiment of this song is still so prevalent and necessary today, which speaks to how timeless the work is."

"And yet, they want to use it to make Facebook and Instagram more even bigger and powerful than it already is," he replied after the letter.

"So that it can continue to censor all of us in this room and prevent this story about Julian Assange getting out into the general public so the general public can go, 'What? No. No More.'"

Roger Waters Describes Mark Zuckerberg: "One of The Most Powerful Idiots In The World"

The Rolling Stone has reported Waters ended his rant by bringing up FaceMash.

FaceMash is the former Facebook website that Zuckerberg created at Harvard in 2003 to compare women's looks on campus.

The incident was dramatized in the 2010 film The Social Network.

"How did this little prick who started out as 'She's pretty, we'll give her a four out of five, she's ugly, we'll give her a one out of five,' how did we give him any power?" Waters asked.

"And yet here he is, one of the most powerful idiots in the world."

