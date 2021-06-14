Twitter Anti-Fans Roasts Meghan Thee Stallion's "Thot Sh--t" MV Saying "This Is Why Nicki Is Better"

The behind-the-scenes of Megan Thee Stallion's newest music video garnered more haters than expected. Majority are said to be Nicki Minaj fans.

XXL Magazine posted a 20-second video on Twitter with the caption "BTS footage of Megan Thee Stallion's "Thot Sh--t" music video "

The clip featured a cameraman filming one of the dancers with something strapped onto her to keep the camera angle pinned to her behind.

The said tweet gathered fans and anti-fans to comment under the post with remarks that compared Megan to Nicki Minaj.

"This is why nicki [minaj] is better." one Twitter user said.

This is why nicki is better. — Dev (@iwasflrdee) June 13, 2021

While another replied a whole rant, "I'm so conflicted. I love Megan for her flow and confidence... But Jesus. Can we do something more original please?"

Ugh. I’m so conflicted. I love Megan for her flow and confidence. Nothing wrong with havin fun and twerkin too! But jesus. Can we do something original please? Everybody just twerking on every song...I’m bored with it. 🤷‍♀️ just my opinion 🤷‍♀️ — Cass_Ann (@CassAnn12) June 13, 2021

Discussions about the quality of the singer's music also came into play when a Twitter user said:

So this is what its come to for records to sale — Lobo De la noche (@PineTahp) June 13, 2021

Megan Thee Stallion's Fans "Hotties" Call Out "Men Talking Sh-T" About Twerking

Through the forest of hate comments that are notably from men, many Megan The Stallion's fans reply with a clap back.

"Men talking their sh-t in the comments they forget male rappers have this sh-t in their videos also lmaooo" one Twitter user commented under the original post.

men talking their shit in the comments😂 they forget male rappers have this shit in their videos also lmaooo — ꧁ᴊᴏᴊᴏ꧂ (@cryinginabenz) June 13, 2021

However, one fan kept sticking out as they reply to numerous hate comments that question the direction of the music video.

Twitter user Shelby Garder made her opinion clear when she replies to misogynistic comments, "All women are queens and none need your small minded approval to enjoy their bodies and talents."

All women are queens and none need your small minded approval to enjoy their bodies and talents. — Shelby Gardner (@Slcshelby556) June 13, 2021

"The only nonsense I see here are men thinking they have a right to express an opinion on what this woman [the dancer] does with her career and body," Shelby tweets to another user expressing their disappointment.

The only nonsense I see here are men thinking they have a right to express an opinion on what this woman does with her career and body. — Shelby Gardner (@Slcshelby556) June 13, 2021

READ ALSO: Lorde Releases New Album After 4 Years Of Hiatus, Fans Reactions Are Priceless [UPDATE]

Hot Girl Summer Is Officially Here

Hollywood's Hot Girl Megan Thee Stallion is back and badder than ever by bringing back alter ego "Tina Snow."

According to Billboard, Tina Snow is the alter that handles those who cross the line and gets on the singer's "bad side."

Megan's fans make a connection with the MV's reference to "The Temptation" movie with the three-time Grammy winner says her one-liner, "Ain't nobody come to see you, Otis."

READ MORE: BTS 8th Anniversary 'Muster Sowoozoo': Fans Went Wild Over These Lyric Changes On Stage

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles