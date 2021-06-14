"The Talk" has just confirmed the news that they have been renewed for season 12 on CBS. They will be returning for a 2021-2022 season.

Their official Twitter account said, "More fun, more topics, more talk!"

The long-running talk show has been on air since 2011 with a ton of hosts. The current season of "The Talk" hosts are Sheryl Underwood, Elaine Welteroth, Amanda Kloots, and Carrie Ann Inaba, who is currently on leave.

Sharon Osbourne, who has been on the show since its inception, has quit the show in March after her on-air spat with Underwood.

It has been three months since the red-headed Brit left the show. However, they still haven't replaced her.

Deadline also confirmed that the show still hasn't found their replacement for the long-time host.

However, The Sun previously reported that Jerry O'Connell was already in the "final negotiations" to take over Osbourne's place.

The 47-year-old has been co-hosting on "The Talk's Men of May" special.

However, according to their insider, not everyone is happy with O'Connell. The staff feels that hiring a "straight white male will get the show more backlash."

They suggested that Sharon Osbourne be replaced by a "female Latin star" such as Gina Rodriguez or Eva Longoria.

Even Welteroth even lobbied some of her Latin friends to be part of the show.

The renewal also comes after it was revealed that "The Talk" had the lowest of the low ratings since Sharon Osbourne's departure.

All The Drama on 'The Talk' Hosts

The entire "The Talk" host shakeup happened when Osbourne stood by her long-time friend Pier Morgan's criticism of Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, which resulted in a live TV debate with Underwood during the Mar. 10 episode.

Osbourne felt that Underwood insinuated she's racist because she decided to support Morgan.

After that drama, "The Talk" went on a month-long hiatus. They conducted an internal review. However, in the middle of the entire thing, CBS announced that their long-time host was quitting.

Meanwhile, Inaba was also out of the show for two weeks because of the side effects she was feeling from different autoimmune conditions.

But her leave comes in the middle of her alleged feud with Underwood as well.

According to a source who previously spoke to The Sun, "Sheryl is thrilled Carrie Ann is gone for now."

They added, "Now Sheryl feels the show can assemble their dream team of co-hosts to give 'The View' a run for their money, instead of the slow walk 'The Talk' has been doing."

