Kelly Clarkson Taking Drastic Actions to Be the Next 'Ellen DeGeneres?'

Kelly Clarkson reportedly has big plans for herself before she de-thrones the current queen of daytime TV, Ellen DeGeneres.

Back in May, Ellen announced that her famous talk show would be ending next year after 19 seasons.

She explained that the show was ending because it didn't feel like a challenge to her anymore.

Now, Kelly Clarkson's "The Kelly Clarkson" show is reportedly going to replace Ellen's show starting fall 2022.

Per the executive VP of NBCUniversal Syndication Studios, "Kelly and our entire production team put their heart, intent and incredible passion into making a show that resonates with people of all ages, cultures and backgrounds."

She added, "We're working on some big plans for season three and are looking forward to becoming the premier show in daytime for years to come."

Is Kelly Clarkson Getting A Full-Body Plastic Surgery?

Following the news, a tabloid has recently reported that Kelly is planning to celebrate the success of her talk show and secure Ellen's slot with a few nips and tucks this summer.

OK magazine claims that Kelly Clarkson will undergo a couple of plastic surgeries, including a full-body makeover.

An intel close to the singer-host told the outlet that she reportedly "wants a little bit of everything."

"She's thinking laser treatments, some light lip and a boob job."

The intel also added that a tummy tuck is also something Kelly is considering, as it is "high" on her wish list.

These changes in her body are said to be the result of non-stop dieting and exercising, but "it just doesn't stick," as per the intel.

Another reason why Kelly Clarkson is undergoing some major plastic surgery is because of her recent divorce from her husband, Brandon Blackstock.

With her new looks, it would also help give her life a new outlook.

The intel explained, "Kelly never would've thought of doing anything this drastic when she was with Brandon, but now she's her own person."

"She's the new talk show queen. She can do whatever she wants."

While it's true that Kelly Clarkson is going to take over Ellen DeGeneres' slot, and she's in the middle of her divorce, Gossip Cop claims that the tabloid's story about a potential full-body makeover is bogus.

Kelly Clarkson Receives Great Advice

Kelly Clarkson filed for divorce last year after seven years of marriage from her music manager. She cited "irreconcilable differences."

The "Breakaway" hitmaker explained to Gwyneth Paltrow in March that she and her soon-to-be ex-husband are co-parenting.

Kelly confessed to the "Iron Man" actress that she doesn't think she'll get married soon.

However, Gwyneth explained that the divorce and gap years between her marriage allowed her to reflect and learn what she needed in herself and her next partner to make her second marriage work.

"You'll have it again, Kelly. It just takes time."

