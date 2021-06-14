Another Chrissy Teigen victim chose to spoke out today following her recent public apology.

"Project Runway" star Michael Costello claims he almost took his own life because he couldn't deal with the trauma Chrissy Teigen caused any longer.

According to a lengthy Instagram post, he is accusing John Legend's wife of the years-long campaign to get him blacklisted from the industry because he says she has mistakenly thought he posted something discriminatory back in 2014.

He only spoke out because he was afraid of losing his brand relationships, friends, and allies.

There was also a screenshot of his conversation with Teigen, where she allegedly told him, "Racist people like you deserve to suffer and die. You might as well be dead."

"Your career is over. Just watch."

Chrissy Teigen Formed Her Own Opinion of Michael Costello

Michael Costello claimed that Chrissy Teigen formed her own opinion of him based on a photoshopped comment that floated around the internet. It was later proven to be false by Instagram and has since been taken down.

When he reached out to the Cravings cookbook writer to tell her that he was a victim of cyber slander and further explained that he isn't a racist, Teigen immediately said to him that his career was made and all the doors will be shut for him.

After so many years, Costello claimed he was taken out of jobs and projects with no explanation.

Teigen and celebrity stylist, Monica Rose, allegedly worked hard to threaten people and brands that the pair would not work with them if they were associated with him.

But every time Costello pleaded with the pair to hear the entire story, they didn't want to give him the time of day.

Michael Costello Suicidal Thoughts Caused by Chrissy Teigen

Because of what happened, the fashion designer admitted that he wanted to kill himself as he didn't see any point in living. He claimed to be being a victim of "powerful elites" in Tinseltown.

Not only was he the target of defamation, but he was also blacklisted in real life. Even though it happened several years ago, Costello claimed that he would never be okay after what Chrissy Teigen has done to him.

Teigen, nor Rose, has reached out to the "Project Runway" star to apologize.

Michael Costello is just one of the many people Chrissy Teigen bullied several years ago.

Other celebrities she told to die included Lindsay Lohan, Farrah Abraham, and Courtney Stodden.

