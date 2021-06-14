The internet went wild after a TikTok video showing Savage X Fenty's bizarre leggings divided the social media platform and Twitter.

A user by the name @fathermarge posted a video titled "we need ANSWERS!!!"

In the video, she showed her confusion about the butt-revealing design of Rihanna's "Soft mesh open-back crotchless leggings"

"Can someone at Fabletics tell me what this is? Things are getting a little bit crazy," she said. The video had been viewed over 3 million views and thousands of comments before she deleted the post. (check out the photo of the said leggings posted on Twitter below)

I love Rihanna, but these Fenty gym leggings are trashhhhhhh 😫😫😫



One two deadlift/squat and people will see what you ate for lunch 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/74br9RMsp1 — 🇯🇲 (@Badgyalroxy) June 14, 2021

Following the post, fans took to Twitter to chime in about the weird-looking leggings.

"How can any ventilation be bad? The more air the better. Haven't you heard *Open the window...just a crack"? This is nothing new, people. #Savage @SavageXFenty @rihanna #Air" one user wrote.

"I'm all for any kind of cleavage. But BUTT cleavage. Nah!" another user Tweeted.

A user even pointed out that the clothing is not advertised to be worn in the gym or publicly These are being marketed as "staying in" loungewear, for home.

These are being marketed as “staying in” loungewear, for home. That’s fine but you just know someone is gonna show up in a People of Walmart slideshow, wearing these leggings 😄 — LeaHood (@barnard4swbell1) June 14, 2021

Even though it received negative reactions on Twitter, happy customers took to Savage X Fenty's website to share their positive reviews with the product.

"It is pretty clear these aren't the type of leggings you are going to wear to the grocery store, but as something sexy and different for around the house or to sleep in? These are unique, flattering, and really pretty!" a customer wrote.

"This fit me so well. I felt extra sexy in these with the matching top. They're high waist so it hides my mommy belly" another one wrote.

The leggings are retailed for $49.95 and have a rating of 4/5 stars.

Rihanna, in partnership with TechStyle Fashion Group, owns Savage X Fenty. The brand offers a wide range of provocative lingerie for all sizes. The brand is also known for its extravagant fashion shows that include celebrities like Normani and Willow Smith.

Rihanna has not publicly addressed the viral video.

