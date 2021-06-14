Kendall Jenner's 'New Stalker' Injured After Jumping Over a Wall in Hopes to See 'KUWTK' Star

Kendall Jenner is facing another alleged stalker after an unnamed man tried breaking into her gated community, just less than a month following the guy who allegedly skinny-dipped in her swimming pool.

According to a report , authorities said that a 23-year-old man had attempted to enter the "Keeping Up With The Kardashian" star's security entrance in the hopes of seeing her.

The security personnel had recognized the man because he had been there multiple times for the same reason. However, the security did not let him; he, later on, jumped over the wall and got injured by doing so.

According to the outlet, the man was not able to reach the reality TV star's home.

The man suffered a cut in his hand before getting caught by police officers, and he was later taken into custody as well as a hospital to treat his wounds before being charged with misdemeanor trespassing.

He spent 10 hours behind bars before being released. It is unclear if Kendall had requested for a restraining order against the man

Not the only stalker she faced

This is not the first time Kendall had an alleged stalker; as we previously reported, a man by the name Shaquan King had allegedly entered the premises of Jenner's home and skinny-dipped in her swimming pool.

He was later charged with misdemeanor trespassing and spent six hours behind bars before being released due to COVID protocols.

Following this, Daquan had also shown up at Kylie Jenner's property just a day after the incident at Kendall's.

Both sisters were granted a restraining order against the man.

Kendall had also faced an alarming death threat from a man named Malik Bower; he claims that he allegedly traveled across the U.S. to murder Kendall, then eventually killing himself; authorities took him into a mental facility.

Following the past stalkers, it was reported that Kendall had tightened her security team for it to not happen again in the future but she had moved houses for her safety.

It is unclear whether the recent stalker attempted to enter the new location where she's been staying at the moment.

Kendall's sister, Kim Kardashian, also had a creepy encounter with an alleged stalker after she received a disturbing package in the mail containing a Plan B contraceptive and an engagement ring.

Kendall, Kylie, and Kim had not publicly addressed all of their alleged stalking incidents.

