Hollywood is opening their gates to foreign celebrities, beginning with Marvel Studio casting Korean actor Seojun Park.

Based on this article, Park was offered a casting proposal for a role in 'The Marvels,' an upcoming sequel for the 'Captain Marvel' movie series.

After passing an internal review, the actor is set to travel for the shoot.

He will fly to the United States during the second half of 2021 after filming for the local Korean film 'Concrete Utopia.'

Nia Dacosta, the director of 'The Marvels,' has had her eye on Seojun Park ever since she tweeted a picture of the actor with the caption "Drama Boyfriend."

The director's Twitter account is now deleted.

Seojun Park Starring in the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Brie Larson, Fans Reaction On Twitter

Avid watchers of Korean dramas are familiar with the 'Itaewon Class' actor, Seojun Park, and have expressed their excitement for the news.

The news was brought to the attention of fans through a Twitter account sharing the information.

StarNews shares Park Seojoon to join cast of Captain Marvel 2 - Park Seojoon is set to depart to the U.S. in the second half of 2021 for filming



Captain Marvel 2 will be released next year on November 11th, 2022https://t.co/jC8humlVU1 — 파룬 (@balloon_wanted) June 15, 2021

Fans express their split reactions through quote retweets. "So what will happen with the overseas filming for 'Dream'?" one user shares their concern for Seojun's other movie projects while the majority are bursting with excitement.

So what will happen with the rest overseas filming for 'Dream'???? 😅 https://t.co/P4c5lnMtJA — kan lain sasaha (@akubukansasaha) June 15, 2021

Many comments are claiming that the actor is "going international," with his Hollywood debut role.

Casting the actor might be a good move from the MCU franchise as even non-marvel fans "will be tuning in" just to see a glimpse of Seojun Park.

don’t know what that is but i will be tuning in https://t.co/zH0h2tiUkG — - joon⁷ (@rkivebaby) June 15, 2021

'Captain Marvel 2' Movie Details Revealed, Sneak Peek Into The Cast, Plot, and Release Date

Captain Marvel will be having company in the sequel 'The Marvels,' as the writers and producers confirm that Carol Danvers will not be alone.

According to this article by Digital Spy, Brie Larson will return as the main character.

Teyonah Parris is assigned the role of the grown-up Monica Rambeau.

Iman Vellani will appear as Kamala Khan or better known as Ms. Marvel, rounding up the number of Marvels to two.

Zawe Ashton is cast as 'The Marvels' primary antagonist, although her character's name has yet to be revealed.

'The Marvels' will be released on November 11, 2022, in the US and UK.

