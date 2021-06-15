No matter what your age is, you're probably familiar with the 2003 Disney Pixar animated film "Finding Nemo," a story about a clownfish father who lost his only child and goes on an adventure across the world to find him. But is it true this whole time?

During the "Just the Nobodys" podcast, in which a clip was posted on TikTok, the hosts opened up about a horrifying theory that Nemo never really existed in the first place. How is this possible?

The story starts when Marlin, the clownfish father, had lost his wife and all of her eggs except for nemo in a shark attack. The hosts theorize that Marlin had imagined his son to cope up with the trauma that he had experienced.

They also pointed out the name of the fish; they said that the word "nemo" means "no one" in Latin; basically, the meaning of "finding nemo" is "finding no one" because the fish is not real.

The hosts also noticed Marlin's blue fish friend, Dory, as she suffers from short-term memory loss, so basically, she can't remember that Nemo is not real.

Fans react

A clip from the podcast quickly went viral on TikTok, gaining over 2.5 million likes and 20.7 thousand comments at the time of this writing.

Many movie fans took to the comment section to express their thoughts about the theory.

"This really did ruin my day what is it" one user commented with a sad face emoji.

"I am Latin and I can confirm this is true" another one chimed in.

"so are all the other sea creatures just going along with Marlins pretend son and this pursuit of no-one? lol that's messed up" one user wrote.

Some fans are not convinced with the theory.

"This isn't true. What about the other fishes and humans that interacted with Nemo? Such as: the turtles, humans, and other fishes" one wrote.

"This don't make sense bc nemo went to school and all of the other kids saw him so..." another one commented.

Finding Nemo

The film was produced by Pixar Animation Studios and was released by Walt Disney Pictures. It won several awards, including Best Animated Feature at the 2004 Oscars.

Albert Brooks, Ellen DeGeneres, and Alexander Gould are some of the famous voices behind the film's characters.

Disney nor Pixar has confirmed whether this theory is true.

