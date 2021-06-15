Liam Payne Becomes An Instructor For A Day Teaching Confused Fans What Non-Fungible Token Is

Liam Payne has given himself a chance to try out cryptocurrency art amid the pandemic, which made him launch his collection of NFTs.

The singer held his own Instagram Live, which racked up around 60,000 viewers in real-time.

The former One Direction star filmed himself as he attempted to explain what NFTs are to his confused fans.

During the live show, the comments mainly featured fans expressing confusion over Liam's plans. Yet, some are not even paying attention to him but declare they love him.

"I'm confused what is NFT and what's only available in an hour?" one fan said.

Another puzzled fan also asked, 'What IS an NFT?'

A third posted: 'What about the price? There is a minimum amount of money? How do we "choose" a price?'

According to Daily Mail UK, Liam sat with other members of his team, supporting him off-screen.

He typed it out on his laptop, trying his best to define what NFT is.

Most other comments consisted of fans asking Liam about other things different from the topic and showing him adoration.

Some even tried to ask why he had shaved one of his eyebrows and randomly tagged other ex-One Direction members asking to get back together.

Liam Payne Launches "Lonely Bug Collection" For His NFT Project With Zedd

The "Strip That Down" singer created the "Lonely Bug Collection," a digital artwork made during the COVID-19 lockdown.

This article explained that in this project, the singer collaborated with Grammy-winning artist Zedd, who has scored the NFT.

Sillygabe, a multidisciplinary digital artist specializing in audio-reactive visuals, also joined in the collaboration, who worked on the animation.

As well as the series of artworks, the project includes a dining experience at Resorts World Las Vegas with the creators and other crypto experts.

These creators are Paris Hilton, Christian Angermayer, Steven Bartlett, 3LAU, and Nifty Gateway Founders Duncan and Griffin Cock Foster.

Liam Payne On His Non-Fungible Token Artworks Journey, What Actually Is NFT?

Capital FM explains NFT is an acronym for non-fungible tokens.

The digital works can exchange for an amount deemed by the seller, and these artworks are rare digital works that can be transferable only with the same type of work.

Like a collectible card can be traded to another collectible card.

Ahead of the project launch, Liam explained his project in an Instagram post.

'In a few days, I'll be launching my first ever NFT collection alongside @zedd and @_sillygabe_, and even featuring @garyvee on the rarest 1 of 1 piece!'

'So get ready... I've never attempted anything this crazy before #LonelyBug #SeeYouInVegas.'

Those who successfully bid on the artwork come with special perks.

These perks could be tickets and a meet-and-greet to any of Liam's headline shows around the world.

They also reported that they could give hand-signed physical copies of Liam's art or an invitation to a Pool Party or Secret Cinema Experience hosted by Liam.

