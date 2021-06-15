Now that the "Bennifer" reconciliation heats up as Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez were on total PDA these past few days, Affleck's ex Ana de Armas seems to have moved on as she was reportedly dating a new beau.
According to Page Six, the actress has been secretly dating Tinder executive Paul Boukadakis for months. Sources confirmed to the outlet that the two were introduced to each other through their friends.
Boukadakis is based in Austin, Texas, but he has been in and out of Santa Monica, California, to spend time with de Armas before leaving the country to film a new movie in Mallorca.
The source also added that the romance has been firing up as the Tinder exec had already introduced the actress to his family.
Bennifer 2.0 heats up
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were seen kissing publicly for the first time since being reunited in April. The rumored couple attended Lopez's sister Linda's birthday at Nobu in Malibu last weekend.
It was also reported that the "Let's Get Loud" hitmaker's mom approves of her daughter's reconciliation with Affleck.
Ana de Armas and Ben Affleck's romance history
In early reports, the ex-couple had ended their relationship after almost a year together. They spent their time in quarantine living together before the actress went home to visit her family in Cuba late last year. It was reported that their relationship is going through something at the time.
De Armas and Affleck met on the set of "Deep Water" and were spotted having a romantic getaway to Havana early last year. She has also been spending time with Affleck's children while they were still in a relationship.
On the other hand, Bennifer started dating in 2002 then eventually got engaged after two months of dating; they broke up after 18 months of being engaged.
Reconciliation rumors started circulating in April, nearly two decades after their split, and they were photographed countless times ever since. It is also rumored that the two have plans on settling down.
Ana de Armas and Paul Boukadakis have not publicly addressed the ongoing romance rumors.
