Now that the "Bennifer" reconciliation heats up as Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez were on total PDA these past few days, Affleck's ex Ana de Armas seems to have moved on as she was reportedly dating a new beau.

According to Page Six, the actress has been secretly dating Tinder executive Paul Boukadakis for months. Sources confirmed to the outlet that the two were introduced to each other through their friends.

Boukadakis is based in Austin, Texas, but he has been in and out of Santa Monica, California, to spend time with de Armas before leaving the country to film a new movie in Mallorca.

