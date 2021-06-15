Gwen Stefani Spotted For The Second Time With 'Wedding Ring' -- Is This Proof She's Already Married to Blake Shelton?

Gwen Stefani was recently spotted on a solo outing in Los Angeles with a massive diamond ring - rumor has it that she's already married to Blake Shelton.

On Tuesday, the "Hollaback Girl" hitmaker showed off her most talked-about jewelry at the moment, which is situated on her left ring finger.

In pictures obtained by the Daily Mail, The 61-year-old wore a yellow shirt with navy blue sweatpants from her Anaheim Hillbillies clothing line. Gwen completed her outfit with white cowboy boots and accessorized gold chain necklaces, a few bracelets, and rings.

Gwen Stefani's signature platinum blonde hair was also put up in a messy bun which sculpted her natural looks.

The sighting came days after she shared a picture of herself during what seemed to be a bridal shower, captioning the post, "SHE'S GETTING MARRIIIIEEEEED."

In pictures obtained by Page Six, Gwen Stefani wore her alleged diamond ring as she was spotted on a walk with Blake Shelton and her son Apollo in Santa Monica, California. The pair and Apollo attended a sports event.

According to the outlet, the couple flew to Los Angeles last week from Blake's ranch in Oklahoma.

It's unclear if they will be flying back to Oklahoma for the wedding or if they have already married before flying out to Los Angeles because the couple built a chapel on the grounds of Blake Shelton's ranch that they planned to use for the wedding ceremony.

Gwen Stefani wearing a 'wedding ring'



Pictures by the Daily Mail pic.twitter.com/Y2xwxF5rzP — F R A N K I E (@FrankieRowe09x) June 16, 2021

Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton's Wedding: Everything To Know So Far

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton have been dating for five years after getting engaged in Oct. 2020.

Back in March, the country crooner hinted that their wedding was happening sooner - like this summer, telling "Today with Hoda and Jenna," "That's tentatively the plan, so we'll see."

He didn't reveal a specific date, but fans will soon find out, or they've already. As we wait for official confirmation about Gwen and Blake's upcoming nuptials, here's everything to know so far.

Gwen Stefani's engagement ring was reportedly custom-made for her, according to Us Weekly.

It features a six-carat solitaire diamond and is estimated to be worth above $500,000.

Last week, she celebrated her upcoming wedding with an intimate bridal shower. According to reports, Patti Flynn and her sister Jill Stefani attended.

The singer-songwriter also received gifts, flowers, and jewelry.

As for the wedding performers, it hasn't been confirmed. Blake previously declared he would want Adam Levine to perform.

The pair's first dance song will be "If You Leave" from the "Pretty in Pink" soundtrack. Blake explained on "The Tonight Show," "We talked about this. We both love the song. We're both fans of the '80s, why not?"

