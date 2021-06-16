Thomas Burke, the former Arizona Cardinals defensive, has been arrested after he repeatedly assaulted a 7-year-old girl.

Multiple news outlets confirmed this week that the authorities put Burke under custody last week due to the aforesaid incident. The Minneapolis Star Tribune detailed that the former football star was charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct.

According to the official report, the young victim told her mother in February that the 44-year-old athlete assaulted her numerous times. The exact details about where and when exactly those incidents happened to remain undisclosed.

Following the Friday arrest, Burke posted $100,00 bail on Monday at the St. Louis County Jail. He was released later that day.



Meanwhile, Burke has since denied the accusation. The former NFL star also has not released a new statement as he does not have an attorney yet, per Minnesota's Court Information Office.

Before he got involved in the lascivious act, he famously played for Wisconsin from 1995 to 1998. He became a member of the Badgers' 1998 Big Ten championship team that scored the 1999 Rose Bowl.

Throughout his career, he made 22 sacks as a senior that set records in both Big Ten single-season record and school record.

Another NFL Player With History of Assault

It was not the first time an NFL player received such a damaging accusation.

Earlier this year, NFL quarterback Deshaun Watson also received sexual assault charges filed by two women. The victims filed the lawsuits in Harris County, Texas, which were represented by Tony Buzbee.

The National Football League's spokesman told CNN that they were aware of the reports. However, they refused to comment further on the issue.

The first lawsuit against Watson stated that an unnamed licensed massage therapist alleged that he touched her with his private part. This reportedly occurred while he was receiving the massage at the therapist's home in March 2020. The victim then alleged that the NFL star availed the massage in hopes of having sexual activity.

Watson, for his part, debunked the claims and took his dismay on Twitter.

"I have not yet seen the complaint, but I know this: I have never treated any woman with anything other than the utmost respect," he said on his post.

Watson also has a blooming career in NFL. He already appeared in four seasons in Houston and became a top pick for three Pro Bowls.

The rising assault concerns among NFL players continue to rise these days, but the league is yet to release another statement to address any of them.

