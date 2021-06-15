Cristiano Ronaldo broke another world record after Portugal beat Hungary at Euro 2020.

On Tuesday, Portugal won against Hungary with a 3-0 score at the European Championship finals. Apart from netting the score, Ronaldo himself set a separate record by surpassing Michel Patini's nine goals even more.

The 36-year-old scored a penalty during the game's 87th minute before adding another goal during stoppage time.

Overall, he already bagged his 106th international goal, pushing him to become the greatest goalscorer in history.

In addition, he became the first man to join in five European Championship finals - his fifth time since his debut. In a statement after the game, Ronaldo said that the most important thing for him and his team is to win the game.

It was a difficult game, against an opponent who defended very well, but we scored three goals and I am very grateful to the team for helping me to score two goals," he said, as quoted by CNN Sports.

Cristiano Ronaldo Broke Coca-Cola's Finances, Too

Apart from breaking records, Ronaldo notably snubbed Coca-Cola bottles at the Euro 2020 press conference. This immediately caused a $4 billion loss to the company's market value.

Ahead of Portugal's game against Hungary, Cristiano noticed how the bottles of soft drinks were placed in front of his seat. The football player then held the bottles not to drink them, but to ask staff to remove them from view.

He added more fuel by saying that people should drink water instead.

Before Ronaldo said the statement, Coca-Cola's shares were around $56.1. But soon after the press conference, it fell to $55.2.

The 1.6 percent drop in share price led the company to lose $4 billion in market value. Still, Coca-Cola is worth $238.35 billion and already regained some of the losses.

For the company's part, it said that everyone has drink preferences and needs.

"Players are offered water, alongside Coca-Cola and Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, on arrival at our press conferences," a spokesperson said, per The Athletic.

Cristiano is notable for keeping a strict diet, as well. With that said, it is not surprising that he avoided such sugary drinks. Since he began his career, he is reportedly eating up to six clean meals a day to maintain his physique.

