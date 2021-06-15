Dr. Dre is now ready to mingle again.

After months of waiting for progress, Dr. Dre became officially single amid the finalization of his divorce from Nicole Young.

On Wednesday, a Los Angeles County judge released a new judgment that approved the rapper's status request. According to reports, the approved request terminates the marital and domestic partnerships between the estranged couple.

"Marital or domestic partnership status is terminated and the parties are restored to the status of single persons," the document says. Meanwhile, it also declared that the reason why Dr. Dre and Young separated was due to "irreconcilable differences."

The new development came only three months after the 56-year-old music executive filed a motion to become a single person again. The same ruling applied to Young, who alleged that she became a victim of domestic violence during their marriage.

What Happened Between Dr. Dre, Nicole Young?

In March, Dr. Dre's attorney Laura Wasser filed a motion that Young's false allegations only proved that the estranged couple's marriage has already broken down. Because of this, the rapper no longer wants to remain married to the 51-year-old wife.

In the past months, Young released damaging accusations against Dr. Dre.

Earlier this year, Young claimed that her estranged husband held a gun to her head twice between 2000 and 2001. She included other instances of abuse, like how Dr. Dre reportedly punched her head and face in 1999 and 2000 and kicked down a door in 2016.

"Andre has verbally and emotionally decimated my personhood to the extent that I currently suffer from post-traumatic stress syndrome," Nicole said in the court documents. Her team immediately forwarded the statements to the Superior Court of California.

READ ALSO: Princess Diana's Brother Earl Charles Spencer Has ONE Hope For Late Royal Amid Martin Bashir Probe

Furthermore, she disclosed how she almost called the police several times due to the abusive relationship. However, Young reportedly feared Dr. Dre that she ended up silencing herself.

As for another lawsuit, Young demanded the rapper to pay her $5 million worth of legal fees. She said that she was fundamental in naming his record label "Aftermath." She then filed another court document to state that she co-owns the record label and its 1992 record "The Chronic."

As of the writing, Dr. Dre has not out any money except for the $2 million spousal support the California court ordered him.

READ MORE: Ken Jennings As 'Jeopardy' Next Permanent Host? It's Possible!

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles