Chrissy Teigen To Pull A 'Meghan Markle' and Clear Reputation Through Oprah, Sources Say

Is Chrissy Teigen pulling a "Meghan Markle" move? After all the resurfaced scandals and saying sorry not just once but twice, the model is said to be looking to having a sit-down with Oprah just so she can clear her name.

Chrissy Teigen is reportedly hoping that Oprah Winfrey can be her savior and get her out of a seemingly-unending major bullying and trolling scandal - despite having apologized twice.

The model, once super adored by many despite her straightforward manner of calling out things she does not like in her social media, is now the one being called out for her bullying and threatening behaviors in the past.

Even though she already apologized to Courtney Stodden, who was the first to reveal Teigen's harmful ways, and then apologized once more and admitting she has hurt more than just one, is still far from forgiven by the public.

Her second apology was lengthy and showed all kinds of remorse that the model is currently feeling for her past actions. However, this was almost immediately undone when more past scandals emerged.

ALSO READ: Grieving Prince Philip May Take Longer for Queen Elizabeth, The Palace Than Usual, Countess Sophie Wessex Claims

More so when designer Michael Costello said he was driven to having suicidal thoughts for what Teigen did to him.

According a podcast, the cookbook queen is hoping to land an interview with Oprah Winfrey, so she can clear her reputation and save her career.

Sources told the Naughty But Nice podcast that the 35-year-old was "being advised to go into hiding and lay low" but she herself would rather go out there and do a tell-all interview instead.

"Chrissy is in talks with Oprah to do a Meghan Markle sit-down type interview and tell her truth," the source claimed.

One explained that "Chrissy is a fighter and believes that she is such an excellent communicator that there isn't a mess she can't talk her way out of." It is apparent that staying quiet is just not her thing, especially when something as big as her reputation is at stake.

"Every news outlet in the world has contacted Chrissy about getting her first on-camera interview, but Oprah is her first choice. If Oprah can forgive Chrissy, then so can the nation," another source explained.

No one has confirmed this news yet. Some would argue going to Oprah could not necessarily clear her image. Some are divided whether it has made Meghan Markle have a better reputation than she had when she was still in the UK, in the first place.

ALSO READ: Will Smith 'A Tortured Soul' for 20 Years: Jada Pinkett Smith Posting About Tupac Shakur Had Fans Trolling Husband

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles