Grieving Prince Philip May Take Longer for the Queen, The Palace Than Usual, Countess Sophie Wessex Claims

Prince Philip's death was a sad event, but people somehow expected it would happen, so it's not considered tragic. More so when it was reported how peaceful his passing was. Turns out it has left a massive hole in the palace - bigger than ordinary people could have imagined.

The Duke of Edinburgh died "peacefully" at Windsor Castle on April 9. He would have turned 100-years-old in two months and one day from this sad day.

According to Sophie Wessex, who has gotten quite emotional relaying what the death of Prince Philip did to the royalty, "a giant-sized hole" resulted from the death of Queen Elizabeth's husband. Wessex is Prince Philip's daughter-in-law, and they were quite close.

Wessex, married to Prince Philip's son Edward, revealed the family's struggles to cope with his death in the past two months.

The Queen is Handling this Loss Alone?

Speaking with BBC Radio 5 Live, she said not only has the death left a giant-sized hole in all of their lives, but they also could not grieve with the Queen as much as they would like to because of the pandemic.

"I think the pandemic has unfortunately slightly skewed things in as much as it's hard to spend as much time with the Queen as we would like to," she said. She said the whole family had been trying, though, regardless of all the restrictions.

She lamented that the pandemic is robbing them of the normal way they should be paying respects to him.

READ ALSO: Chrissy Teigen Canceled: John Legend's Wife Criticized For Insincere 'Monthly' Apology Statements

"And of course the normal way of things isn't normal yet so we're not necessarily doing the things that we would normally have done with him," she said.

Wessex Says Grieving May Take Longer

This is why she believes the grieving is likely to last longer than usual. She believes it may be the same for many other families out there.

"Because if you're not living with somebody, 24/7, the immediate loss isn't necessarily felt in the same way, as if somebody was in the house with you all the time," she explained.

When Wessex became teary-eyed and all emotional, she was asked if she was okay, and she explained that she was having an "oh-my-goodness" moment - the kind where grieving people had the revelation that their loved one truly has gone.

"It's only when you would do the normal things that you would have done with them, and you suddenly realise that they are not there, that you really start to have an 'oh my goodness' moment," she explained (as reported by the Sun).

"Just talking to you now, it's a bit of an 'oh my goodness' moment," she added.

She added that these moments come and go.

READ MORE: Sheryl Crow Outs TRUTH Behind Michael Jackson's Manager Sexual Harassment: 'I Got A Crash Course'

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles