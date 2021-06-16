Will Smith 'A Tortured Soul' for 20 Years: Jada Pinkett Smith Posting About Tupac Shakur Had Fans Trolling Husband

After wife Jada Pinkett Smith revealed a poem by her friend Tupac Shakur, presently unreleased, some fans were mean enough to add malicious color into it. They went to Will Smith and teased him about Jada's seemingly unending affection for the late rapper.

For those who do not know, Tupac Shakur is already dead. To dragged him into a marital issue is just wrong.

Jada Pinkett Smith thought people would appreciate the fact that there is an unreleased work by Tupac in her hands. On June 15, she released this never-before-seen poem on Instagram (by reading it), and she captioned it the post with "Tupac Amaru Shakur would have been 50 midnight tonight!"

Will Smith Trolled By Netizens

She explained that "Over the years, Pac wrote me many letters and many poems, and I don't think this one was ever published - he had a song called 'Lost Souls'...but I believe this was the original concept."

Shortly after her post went live, she and her husband were trolled by those who claimed this deep connection could have been more than just friendship.

Several tweets, some with memes, implied that Will Smith, for the last 20 years, was a tortured soul. Check out some below:

Will Smith's delivery every 2Pac birthday pic.twitter.com/nY3nzIDzZO — Public Relations Guru (@TsepoThibankhoe) June 16, 2021

Will Smith whenever Jada mentions Tupac

pic.twitter.com/QsLWUdIMiI — Junior Maruwa (@elguopo) June 16, 2021

Will Smith Admitted Jealousy

The fans are not making baseless assumptions, though. Smith himself revealed in an episode of the "The Breakfast Club," one time that he was jealous of Tupac. He, however, said too that he regretted the fact that this jealousy held him back in being Tupac's friend.

"Oh, f-ck yeah," said Will at the time when he was asked if he ever got jealous of Tupac. "That was in the early days. That was in the early days. That was a big regret for me, too, because I could never open up to interact with Pac. Because we had a little bit of a thing...they grew up together, they loved each other, but never had a sexual relationship, but they had come into that age when that was a possibility, and Jada was then with me," he explained.

The actor added that he knew Jada just loved Tupac. He surmised his wife looked at Tupac as an "image of perfection," while she was stuck with "the fresh prince," referring to self.

Jada having Tupac's work is not that surprising, though.

Jada and Tupac went to the same high school in Baltimore. They had a very close friendship up until she had to walk away from him because she felt his life was already becoming too dangerous. He was eventually killed in a drive-by shooting back in 1997. He was just 25.

