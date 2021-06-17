Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 'More Respectable' Than Prince William and Kate Middleton, Survey Reveals

Research shows that people believe that Meghan and Prince Harry are 'most worthy of respect' out of all the royal family members.

Geo News reports that a study by Stem4 was conducted among the youth within the age bracket of 13 to 25 years old.

The results showed shocking results as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were placed second behind Queen Elizabeth II.

And lagging on third in the list are Prince William and Kate Middleton.

The study revealed that the percentages between the votes are significantly broad.

Harry and Meghan are garnering 21%, while his elder brother and wife only account for 11% of the total votes.

The controversial couple was deemed "brave and resilient" by the public because they have remained firm against the royal centuries-old institution.

"It's far more important that you show bravery, resilience, and compassion for others and for nature," the CEO of Stem4- Dr. Nihara Krause, states in regards to the final results.

Tension Between Royal Couples as Prince William and Kate Middleton Deal with "Completely New Harry"

Older brother William and wife Kate become "very upset" after fighting with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

According to sources, Lady Colin Campbell shares insider information about Prince Harry's 180° character change.

"This is a completely new Harry that everybody is dealing with," the royal expert continues to reiterate.

As Harry and Meghan open up about the dark truth of the royal family, the gap between the brothers widens, straining their relationship.

Campbell explains that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are "very sad" about the current situation.

Can Prince William and Harry Fix Their Relationship Before The Memorial for Princess Diana?

The distance between Princess Diana's sons is more expansive than ever as brothers fail to patch up their relationship.

Based on this article, the unveiling ceremony of their late mother's memorial is fast approaching.

Yet, the brother's strained relationship remains unresolved.

"They commissioned the statue together. It is very important for them," royal insiders claim, hoping that the memory of Princess Diana will be the key to initiate them to mend their relationship.

