Queen Elizabeth II is a Huge Fan of This Show, Gushes Over Plotlines with Aides- Royal Source Says

It seems like the Queen spends most of her time in front of a TV which made sources reveal her being a huge fan of "Line of Duty."

Sunday Times says the monarch is devoted to the hit police drama, starring Martin Compston and Vicky McClure, as she copes with the death of Prince Philip.

They also reported that this also helped the Queen manage the fallout from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's interview with Oprah Winfrey.

A royal source also mentioned how the Queen would often chat with aides on its never-ending twists, which made her dig deep into the show.

Queen Elizabeth II Also Gushes Over Police Drama Plotlines With Her Aides

'The Queen was very into and enjoyed discussing the plotlines with Tony,' the royal source says, referring to Sir Tony Johnstone-Burt.

The creator of the said police drama garnered 12.8 million viewers into its nail-biting series finale and one of which may have been Her Majesty herself.

Avid watchers also shared their thoughts and frustrations on social media, leading to a demand for another season. According to The Sun, BBC bosses are resuming talks with Jed to open the seventh series after the sixth run left things open-ended.

While Her Majesty consumes news in the morning, she also prefers programs, including the BBC quiz show Pointless, a courtier told the Daily Mail in 2016.

The Queen was also believed to have watched the ITV hit series "Downton Abbey."

"At Home With The Queen" author Brian Hoey also mentioned in 2016 that there is a drama that they keep on having a conversation with the staff member at the palace.

It emerged that Queen Elizabeth loves the show and is constantly spotting historical mistakes.

"Apparently, she is exactly the same when she is watching the television. She loves watching Downton Abbey and pointing out things they have got wrong," Hoey continues as the monarch is familiar with where it is filmed.

Author Speaks On The Queen's Love of Television Shows And Getting Personal DVD Collection Every Year

"Antiques Roadshow" and "Antiques Road Trip" are also some of her favorites. However, she found "Bargain Hunt" "slightly vulgar."

The 95-year old also receives a personalized DVD collection each year, which helps her catch up on TV shows during her summer break.

Former aide says the personalized collection is requested as the Queen opts to binge the DVDs instead of streaming during summer.

