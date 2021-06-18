Oprah Winfrey Denies This Rumor After Thomas Markle Says She's Using Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Oprah Winfrey has finally spoken about whether she would indeed be Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor's godmother or not. Rumors had it that she is a strong contender for this role since she was the one who allowed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to have a bombshell interview in the United States.

Meghan Markle's father so much as went to say Oprah did it to further her career.

The host, however, shuts down these god-mothering rumors. Even if she were to be picked as godmother, she would not accept because she believes Lilibet's godmother had to be so much younger than her. What is nice about Oprah however, is that she also said she is already a godmother by default and does not need the official title.

"I don't need to be a godmother, I'm a godmother by default," the host, 67 said.

I'm a neighbour, I'm a friend and all that, you probably need someone younger to be the godmother," she added.

She also said she "loved" the name given to the precious girl Lilibet Diana. She could have suddenly remembered that this meant Prince Harry's father's day got to be more meaningful this time around since he already got two children.

"I've got to send them something special for Father's Day," Oprah said.

It's not that impossible that Harry and Meghan Markle would truly extend an invite for her to their daughter's godmother. Oprah allowed them to have an interview wherein they dropped one big tidbit about their previous royal lives after another. Meghan Markle made a number of bombshell revelations about her struggles within the Royal Family, and Prince Harry even supported her in doing so.

Oprah was also the one who guided Harry in the documentary "The Me You Can't See," where the royal got candid about the mental health issues he faced growing up in the palace, especially after he lost his famous mom, Princess Diana.

While his time in the UK growing up showed him a happy-go-lucky kid compared to his brother, Prince William, "the him people cannot see" is the man who finds London quite anxiety-inducing. He even said the thought of going back to London gave him anxiety, particularly because his late mum Princess Diana was not treated right there.

Both the bombshell interview and documentary received mixed reactions. Some were sad that the two had such a harsh time in the palace, while others cannot believe that Prince Harry is helping Meghan Markle lambast his own family. Some said it was Markle's coveted interview to be all-attention seeking. There were sympathetic reactions and naturally, there were also haters who hated how "manipulative" they perceived Markle to be.

Thomas Markle, Meghan's estranged father, said Oprah used the two for her own career.

