Rihanna, Meadow Walker in 'F10'? Singer and Paul Walker's Daughter Considered Perfect 'Fast and Furious' Cast

On two separate interviews, one with Tyrese Gibson and one with Vin Diesel, it was revealed that Rihanna and Paul Walker's own daughter would be part of the "Fast and Furious" franchise if these guys have their way or in "F10" if ever.

Tyrese Gibson, in particular, told the Hollywood Life that Rihanna seems to fit in immensely. In particular, he believes it will be perfect for her to play his character's girlfriend.

"I think Roman Pearce has been single way too long, and if there's such a thing as me having a girlfriend, I've put it in the universe that I want Rihanna to be in the franchise," Tyrese Gibson said.

Rihanna Has the Natural Flair of a 'Fast & Furious' Girl

It's not only because hot got the hots for her, though. He thinks Rihanna has the characteristics to be part of the universe naturally.

"Because not only is she very sexy, but I think she has the spirit of a Fast girl. She's a bad girl, she's a risk-taker, she's got a lot of swag and spice about her that I think she would fall right into the universe in an amazing way," he explained.

Meanwhile, Vin Diesel told E! News that the franchise has not ruled out the possibility of one day having Paul Walker's daughter Meadow join the family her father vacated in 2013.

ALSO READ: Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck Reconciliation Circus Makes Jennifer Garner Want To Stay Far Away

Walker died in a tragic vehicular accident at the time when Meadow was just 14. Now at 22, Meadow is considered a possible cast member if the franchise continues down the road. Diesel said so himself about his goddaughter.

Paul Walker and Vin Diesel's Brotherhood to Outlast "Fast & Furious" Franchise

"When the tragedy happened back in 2013, we stopped filming Furious 7 for about five months because we were wrapping our heads around what we were going to do, while mourning," Vin told E!. "And the studio accepted a bold decision, which was to allow the character to exist in our mythology."

He said that being an original cast member or someone with who Diesel started this franchise, Walker should be honored. He said their "brotherhood" would outlast this franchise.

"I would not count anything out," he replied. "Let me just-without giving you all of the secrets of Fast 10. Let's just say nothing's ruled out," he said with regard to Meadow.

"F9," which is obviously the ninth film in the "Fast & Furious" franchise, will be released on June 25, 2021. It was supposed to come out last year but had to be delayed because of the pandemic. "F9" will feature Dom's brother Jakob, played by none other than John Cena, who said this acting opportunity does not mean he's leaving the WWE world.

ALSO READ: 'Why Is Billie Eilish So Gross?,' Disillusioned Fans Ask After Several Scandalous Videos Surfaced

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles