Prince William Does Not Want THIS Person At Princess Diana's Statue Unveiling

The Princess Diana statue unveiling is happening very soon.

With countless reports contradicting one another if Prince Harry is attending or not, one person who is to miss out on this special ceremony is his wife, Meghan Markle.

According to a royal expert, one person who decided the Duchess of Sussex shouldn't attend Princess Diana's statue unveiling is the late royal's eldest son, Prince William.

Charlotte Griffiths told the Daily Mail that 50% of the deciding factor was the Duke of Cambridge.

"This was not the right time to bring Meghan in because there is so much tension between William and Meghan particularly."

Another royal writer, Richard Eden, added that the ceremony would be for Princess Diana and her sons Prince William and Prince Harry.

"They are the ones making the speeches."

He further added, "Can you imagine Meghan coming over after everything that has passed?"

If the Duke and Duchess of Sussex didn't quit their royal roles and moved to the US, Meghan Markle will likely be looking forward to the visit.

The experts noted how the new Sussex baby's middle name is "Diana" after all.

Additionally, they also claimed that adding a touch of Princess Diana to the Sussex brand is "quite good for Brand Markle."

"But how could she actually face up to it after everything that has happened?"

Royal sources close to Meghan seem to be downplaying the entire thing - saying she's not attending the ceremony because she just gave birth.

READ ALSO: NOT Meghan Markle: Prince Harry Expected to Marry This Woman Who 'Magically Fit' Him

Prince William Thinks Meghan Markle Is A Real Bully

Prince William's decision not to invite Meghan Markle came after a book revealed the future King didn't want to be associated with his sister-in-law after bullying allegations emerged.

In Robert Lacey's book "Battle of Brothers: William, Harry and the Inside Story of a Family in Tumult," the Duke of Cambridge was horrified over 2017 reports of the former "Suits" star's behavior.

Prince William and Prince Harry had a bitter row that forced them apart, which stemmed from Meghan's treatment and alleged bullying of her staff.

Many of the Sussexes' staff have reportedly been desperate to leave, despite enjoying long and comfortable tenures working for the Firm.

Some of them were claimed to have been "governed by fear" and were "humiliated in meetings" by Meghan Markle.

In Lacey's book, he wrote, "The moment the prince heard the bullying allegations, he related to this friend, he got straight on the phone to talk to Harry - and when Harry flared up in furious defense of his wife, the elder brother persisted."

The author also added how the heir to the throne knew that the Duchess of Sussex had an "agenda," while his wife, Kate Middleton, has been wary of Meghan from the beginning.

READ MORE: Prince Harry To Skip Diana's Statue Unveiling? Expert Explains Why And It's Not Because of Lilibet or Meghan

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles