Prince Harry is expected to fly to the UK this July for Princess Diana's statue unveiling.

Though Meghan Markle is already expected to miss out on the event after giving birth to their daughter Lilibet Diana, many people believe that her husband and Prince William will be present.

A royal expert believes he's going to skip out of one of the UK's most important events.

Speaking to OK! Magazine, Duncan Larcombe claimed the Duke of Sussex might not go to Princess Diana's statue unveiling because the UK is a "trigger" for him.

The dad-of-two confessed to the Apple TV documentary series "The Me You Can't See" with Oprah Winfrey.

"Right now, there's no certainty if Harry will attend."

Larcombe added, "He recently said that London was a trigger for him and I took those comments as a way of him preparing everyone to say that it was too painful for him to return to the site where he buried his mother."

Since the birth of his daughter, Prince Harry is also on paternity leave, so the royal expert believes that he "seems to have so many reasons to want to stay in Los Angeles with Lili and Meghan."

Prince Harry Calls UK 'Triggering'

After quitting his royal duties in 2020, Prince Harry spoke about the UK, particularly London, as a "trigger" for him.

He told Oprah Winfrey in the documentary, "For most of my life I've always felt worried, concerned, a little bit tense and uptight whenever I fly back into the UK, whenever I fly back into London."

The 36-year-old royal added, "I could never understand why. I was aware of it, I wasn't aware of it at the time when I was younger, but after I started doing therapy stuff I became aware of it."

He blames the country, the city, for his triggers because of what happened to his mom, the negative press he has experienced as part of the royal family and being married to a divorced actress, and the things he reportedly saw.

"I can't remember the first time it happened, I can just remember the feeling, anxiety, like a hollow empty feeling almost of nervousness, is it fear? Everything feels tense."

Prince Harry further said, "It's being the hunted, and being helpless and knowing that you can't do anything about it. There is no escape. There is no way out of this."

The Duke of Sussex returned to the UK for the first time in more than a year during Prince Philip's funeral in April.



