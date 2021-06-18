NOT Meghan Markle: Prince Harry Expected to Marry This Woman Who 'Magically Fit' Him

Prince Harry dated a lot of women before Meghan Markle came into the picture.

One of his most notable ex-girlfriends is Chelsy Davy. She and the Duke of Sussex dated for six years.

Before Meghan Markle's whirlwind romance with the royal, many royal experts strongly believed that he and Chelsy would eventually get married.

In a documentary about Prince William and Kate Middleton, Prince Harry and Chelsy discussed where experts see the last couple to be a "magical fit" for one another.

Richard Kay said that there was "great passion between the two of them when they're together."

He added, "There's electricity, there's sparks flying everywhere."

"You can tell though they have a very volatile relationship, tremendous shouting matches, screaming rows, but then they get back together again."

Amid the royal romances, Kay believed that Prince Harry and Chelsy Davy's relationship was the "real true thing. It's the real deal."

Astrologer Penny Thorton also agreed with Kay, saying that astrologically, Prince Harry and Chelsy "are a perfect match," even comparing them to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

During that time, she went on to say how it would be difficult for her to see how he will replace the Zimbabwe-born businesswoman with anyone else.

However, if the couple did end up getting married, Kay believed that it would be a very stormy marriage.

Because if they tied the knot, their on-again, off-again relationship was volatile.

Kay explained that they're often on shouting matches and screaming rows, but they would get back together in the end.

Why Prince Harry and Girlfriend Chelsy Davy Broke Up

Many people suspected that the reason for their breakup was because Chelsy doesn't like all of the media attention she's been getting.

She even talked about it in an interview, recalling, "I found it very difficult when it was bad. I couldn't cope... I was trying to be a normal kid and it was horrible."

The Duke of Sussex's biographer Angelina Levin even noted that Chelsy realized she made the right choice of calling off their relationship after attending Prince William and Kate Middleton's royal wedding years ago.

Levin wrote in her 2018 biography "Harry: Conversations with the Prince," "Seeing the enormity and pomp of the day convinced Chelsy that she and Harry had been right to separate.

She added that though they have so many things in common, they came from different worlds - with the Prince, from the royal family and her, a commoner. It would never work for them, per Chelsy.

Despite their breakup, Prince Harry and Chelsy Davy remained on good terms.

She even attended Prince Harry's wedding to Meghan Markle in 2016 and was even invited to Prince Charles' 60th birthday.

