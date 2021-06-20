One thing that La La Anthony and Carmelo Anthony are making sure of despite their divorce is prioritizing what's both important to them.

On Saturday, the pair were spotted at their 14-year-old son's basketball game in Miami.

La La and Carmelo sat near each other as they watched their son Kiyan shooting hoops.

Though they have decided to end their marriage after 11 years but had been together for 16 years, the former couple's latest outing only shows that they are on good terms.

This comes after La La Anthony filed for divorce in New York on Thursday, citing irreconcilable differences.

Per a news outlet's source, their divorce was a "very amicable decision" and claimed that their son Kiyan remains their top priority.

The couple has been rocked by several troubles in paradise in the past several years. In 2017, La La reportedly was about to divorce the basketball player but mended their relationship.

That came after a series of cheating allegations Carmelo Anthony was embroiled in.

For this divorce, though they didn't confirm that he had an affair and fathered kids, Caramelo's alleged mistress spoke out and told the world her "truth" and even claimed that La La's "friend" hired a private investigator to learn more about the mistress and their kids.

Carmelo Anthony's Mistress Speaks Out and Shows Receipts

The unnamed woman came forward to Hollywood Unlocked telling her side of the story and claimed that the Trail Blazers' are the father of her twins.

A British national woman said she met the basketball star in New York, where they hit it off instantly. During that time, she accused Carmelo of appearing to be single despite being married.

They met several times and slept together that later ended up with her being pregnant.

They planned to have them aborted. However, Carmelo didn't go to the appointment, which led to the woman giving birth to the kids.

She has also been asking him for some money for the children, but the athlete ignored her calls and texts.

Though she claimed she came forward hoping it wouldn't be messy, the 38-year-old added, "I just can't function like this. I've seen my wrong in the situation and I should've never let this get this far, but I don't want my kids to suffer."

READ ALSO: La La Anthony Divorce: Carmelo Anthony Fathered Twins, 'Mistress' Shows Receipts [REPORT]

Is Kim Kardashian the 'Friend' That Hired a Private Investigator?



The woman not only claimed she's dealing with her baby daddy not being around to raise their twins, but she also has to deal with Kim Kardashian reportedly hiring a private investigator to learn more about her.

Kim is good friends with La La Anthony.

The woman claimed that the KUWTK star could find details about her and gave them to La La. When Kim delivered the news to La La, she reportedly started crying about the affair and the kids.

Though the woman has no issue with La La finding out about her, she was afraid Kim would damage her reputation with the information she could get.

READ MORE: Kanye West 'Pissed Off' Irina Shayk Relationship Not Getting Bennifer 2.0 Treatment

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles