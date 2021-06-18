Kanye West ‘Pissed Off’ Irina Shayk Relationship Not Getting Bennifer 2.0 Treatment

Kanye West has really high hopes for his new relationship with Irina Shayk.

He is reportedly pissed off and very frustrated this their relationship isn't getting the same amount of buzz as Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's relationship.

An insider close to the rapper told Radar Online, "Kanye literally thought the news of him dating again would be front-page news."

"He envisioned news channel breaking into their coverage to announce that Kanye was in a new relationship."

The insider added, "He expected Vogue and other fashion magazines to be calling begging him to do a cover and is very disappointed that this hasn't happened."

Instead of Kanye West and Irina Shayk being front-page news, everybody focuses and talks about Bennifer 2.0.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have recently been spotted kissing in public after weeks of speculation that they have rekindled their romance.

They previously dated from 2002 and got engaged but called off their relationship by 2004.

Speaking further of the "Jesus Is King" rapper, the insider described him as someone with a "huge ego" who believes he is a "global newsbreaker."

The Media Wants Kim Kardashian - Not Kanye West

However, it is alleged that it is not him who people are talking about or want to be updated on even years before, but his soon-to-be ex-wife Kim Kardashian.

The insider said, "What he still hasn't come to term with the fact that it is Kim generated most of the news and excitement around him."

Now that they're headed to a divorce, not only did Kanye West lose a wife, he also lost his media power after it dramatically diminished.

Despite the insider's thoughts, the dad-of-four still believes that it isn't his fault he isn't one of the most talked-about celebrities anymore - he blames his new girlfriend, Irina Shayk.

The insider also mentioned how it's funny how it was "such a coincidence" that there was a photographer at the garden of a private hotel in France where Kanye and Irina were spotted.

Irina Shayk Is 'Totally Different' From Kim

But the "N*ggas in Paris" rapper must know that the person he is currently dating isn't the same as his ex-wife, who is known to be fame-hungry and appreciates the attention.

The insider explained, "Irina is a totally different person to Kim. She doesn't tip off the photographers and doesn't stage photographs. That isn't her style."

When Kanye West and Kim Kardashian dated, the media had a field day with their relationship.

But it's simply just not the case with him and Irina Shayk right now.

