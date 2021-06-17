La La Anthony Divorce: Carmelo Anthony Fathered Twins, 'Mistress' Shows Receipts [REPORT]

Is this the reason why La La Anthony filed for divorce from Carmelo Anthony?

The celebrity couple was married for 11 years and even had a son named Kiyan.

TMZ broke the news on Friday that the reason for their divorce is cited as "irreconcilable differences."

Insiders told the outlet that the La La and Carmelo have called it quits for some time, and their divorce is amicable.

They even reportedly took their time to officially end things between them so that their 14-year-old son would experience a smooth transition as they ended things. Kiyan has just graduated middle school.

In 2017, it was reported that Kim Kardashian's friend separated from the NBA player after cheating rumors and fathering a child outside their marriage.

The following year, there were even more rumors that they were reconciling, but they did as they made appearances together during that time.

In 2019, they were back in the outs once again, as La La reportedly explored her choices regarding ending their marriage after more rumors of Carmelo Anthony's infidelity surfaced.

But now, with their divorce is officially filed, one woman spoke out claiming that Carmelo is the father of her twins.

An unnamed woman told Hollywood Unlocked and provided receipts that Carmelo Anthony is the father of her twins.

The outlet was able to chat with the woman, who also shared how she met the basketball player and how he allegedly hid his new family from the public.

She also talked about how one celebrity got involved in getting answers for La La.

READ ALSO: Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott 'Rekindled' Their Romance But On One Condition, Source Says

Woman Claims How Everything Went Down With Carmelo Anthony

She said that they met in 2020 in New York.

It seemed like Carmelo has pursued the woman several times because in her story to Hollywood Unlocked, she "turned him down a few times" and later claimed Carmelo was "insisting" he wasn't hitting on her - he just wanted them to be "cool and hangout."

With the basketball star's "good energy and vibe," the woman claimed to went along with it and kept in contact with him.

She confessed that they spoke every day and eventually started hanging out and, after a while, started hooking up.

Though the woman knew that the man she was seeing was married, "he came off as a single man because he would FaceTime her in his bed at his home" and even noted that "he didn't evens pend holidays with his family."

While the woman also confessed that she's not an angel, she also didn't feel with Carmelo because she reportedly knows that La La is "f-----g" other men.

By September 2020, the woman found out she was pregnant with twins, but neither wanted them, so she needed to get a medical abortion, which meant she needed to be accompanied by someone.

However, Carmelo Anthony didn't show up for the procedure.

By April, the babies were born prematurely, and one of the sons needed surgery. So the woman contacted him, but he reportedly never answered.

When Carmelo answered and found out, the woman claimed he didn't seem worried. He also wanted to think things through and assured the woman he wasn't "brushing her off."

Eventually, Carmelo Anthony provided some money for the woman and their kids, but she claimed that it wasn't enough for her kids, who needed to know their dad.

Later on, La La Anthony's friend also got involved in finding out who she was but didn't want to go into detail about it.

It is still best to take the woman's story with a grain of salt, as Carmelo Anthony has not said anything about this.

READ MORE: Kanye West Sports 'Jesus Mask,' 'Devil' Attitude During Deposition; Faces Sanctions [DETAILS]

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles