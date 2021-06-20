Was Alex Harvill's death accidental or not?

What supposed to be a remarkable day for Harvill turned into a tragedy after he attempted to break a world-record jump that led to his death.

The American daredevil became the star of the Moses Lake Air Show as he announced that he would try to set a new world record. However, he sustained injuries during his first practice that eventually took his life.

Following his death, the Grant County Coroner's office promised to launch an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of his death.

Over the weekend, the coroner's office released an official statement announcing Alex Harvill's cause of death.

As quoted by kulr8's news site, Harvill died following a blunt force trauma to his torso. This type of injury causes hemorrhage in the thoracic and abdominal cavity.

The statement also determined that his manner of death is purely accidental.

Harvill's family already sent a message to everyone to address the daredevil's sudden and tragic death.

"While this was obviously a very tragic event that unfolded, Alex was doing what he loved to do. And we thank everyone for their outpouring of support," the family's statement said.

RIP, Alex Harvill

The 28-year-old athlete reportedly prepared for two weeks to successfully perform his attempt. But unlike the actual scene, Harvill did not practice on any ramp.

This explains why he seemingly failed to calculate his landing from a moveable, pre-built ramp. As he drove toward the 351 to make his first practice jump, Harvill landed short of the downward slope. His bike stopped moving while he was thrown at least 20 feet away.

The Grant County Coroner confirmed his death after he was rushed to Samaritan Hospital. It immediately informed his wife, Jessica, who personally attended the event together with their two children, 5-year-old Willis, and newborn Watson.

READ ALSO: Alex Harvill GoFundMe Donations Pour For Wife, Children After Daredevil's Deadly Last Jump

The show dedicated all of the proceeds from his jump to help the family pay his medical bills and funeral.

Meanwhile, a separate GoFundMe page was organized by Ashley Todd for Harvill and his survivors.

"This fundraiser will go directly towards Jessica to support her and the boys with anything they need. Alex was the sole provider for the family, so anything helps! Please keep Jessica, Willis, Watson, and their families in your prayers," the caption detailed.

Initially, they set the goal to $75,000 before raising it to $100,000 soon after it surpassed the first amount. It currently has over $82,000 donations.

READ MORE: Alex Harvill Death: 5 Most Popular People Who Died While Attempting To Break A Guinness World Record

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles