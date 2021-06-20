The Chief Executive Officer of the popular frozen treat chain "Dippin' Dots," Scott Fischer, is under fire for allegedly sending ex Amanda Brown's explicit photos to her mother. The ex-girlfriend is now taking legal action against the Executive.

According to the lawsuit reported by TMZ, Brown, and Fischer used to be in a relationship from 2019 to 2020. The woman claims her ex has a "dangerous tendency to abuse alcohol" as well as "physically violent."

Brown claims that she continuously sent private sexual photos to the CEO because he allegedly threatened her that he will stop financial support. Following their breakup, Fischer had reportedly sent her explicit photos to numerous people.

He also threatened Brown that he would publicly release the photos to porn sites and allegedly said that he's "going to do whatever" he can to hurt the woman.

According to The New York Post, the two had a dispute back in April; Fischer sued Brown for allegedly holding his chihuahua captive as well as not returning his vehicle.

Brown's worst nightmare became a reality when the CEO sent her sexual image to her mother with the message: "I'm sending this out tomorrow. Then I'm going to file a petition for [the dog]. I asked for a peaceful exit. I said I had a girlfriend and wanted to move on peacefully. I can hurt so much more. Watch."

Suppose Amanda Brown's claims ever turned out to be true, in that case, Fischer may serve jail time as sending private photos without consent is considered a felony in Oklahoma, especially it's intended to "harass, intimidate or coerce."

READ NOW: La La Anthony, Carmelo Anthony Make One Thing Clear Amid Divorce and Cheating Allegations

Scott Fischer's lawyers speak out

Fischer's legal team claims that it's all a money grab as they told the outlet that the lawsuit is an attempt to extort from the CEO after he split from his ex.

"It is unfortunate that she has stooped to the level of attacking my client through an outlandish lawsuit, covering up her illegal actions." the representatives stated.

They added that the Executive is also disappointed because it has come to this point even though he aims for a respectful resolution following their break up.

Scott Fischer has not publicly addressed the recent lawsuit in any of his social media accounts.

READ ALSO: Prince William Would Rather Not See This Person At Princess Diana's Statue Unveiling

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles