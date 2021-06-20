Eamonn Holmes Suffers Embarrassing Mistake For Doing THIS To Daisy Lowe's dad Gavin Rossdale

Eamonn Holmes suffered an unfortunate gaffe in a post by Daisy Lowe's dad, who he thought died after reading her Father's Day tribute on Instagram.

The Sun UK reported that the 61-year-old broadcaster sent his condolences to 32-Year old Daisy Lowe, the daughter of rocker Gavin Rossdale.

On the daughter's Instagram, she shared a photo of herself with her dad while lamenting being unable to visit him in Los Angeles due to lockdown and pandemic.

In the said post, she added a caption for his father to celebrate the day.

"HAPPY FATHERS DAY DAD - god I miss you.... (Global pandemics & living in different continents really suck) It's been way too long since I gave you a cuddle."

"Wishing you the most gorgeous day with my angel brothers- thanks for being the greatest leader of the pack. Giving the best advice, forever the calm and compassionate fountain of wisdom."

'You inspire me every day... I love you more than words could ever express- I can't wait till we get to have more adventures together again."

Eamonn Holmes Comments On Daisy Lowe's Fathers' Day Post Thinks He Passed Away

Eamonn, who sweetly replied in a lovely photo of father-and-daughter, innocently penned: 'I had no idea u had lost your Dad Daisy. He must have been so young x.'

Daisy appeared to be unfazed by the comment and explained the situation.

Daisy responded to his comment:' @eamonnholmes he's just in la where I can't visit!!! Thank you love xxx.'

Gavin seemed delighted with the sweet post, replying that he's 'so proud of his eldest child and can't wait to be reunited.

He wrote: 'awwwww my sweet love - you are really so kind and so special ----I'm so proud of you --we love you so much and need you to get here to us.

READ ALSO: Jessie J Updates Fans With Alarming Health Condition Threatening Her Career, Shares Daily Struggles

A Look At Daisy Lowe and Gavin Rossdale As Father-And-Daughter

Initially the Bush frontman, who used to have a relationship with Daisy's mother, Pearl was Daisy's godfather back in the '80s.

According to Daily Mail UK, Daisy was only 14 when she discovered Bronner Handwerger was not her father.

Through a paternity test, it was revealed her godfather Gavin was, in fact, her parent in 2004.

During Pearl's marriage to Bronner Handwerger, became embroiled in a one-night stand with 'best friend' musician Rossdale.

The father and daughter now have a 'good relationship,' with Daisy mentioning her three younger brothers in the Father's Day post.

Gavin shares his sons - Kingston, Apollo, and Zuma - with singer Gwen Steffani, who he married in 2002.

READ MORE: Liam Payne Admits to Suffering Severe' Suicidal Ideation,' Shares' Pills-and-Booze Face' Moments During One Direction Era

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles