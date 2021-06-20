Nick Cannon To Welcome Another Child 72 Hours After Twins’ Arrival: ALL His Kids, Baby Mamas (So Far) Listed

Nick Cannon is welcoming another child 72 hours after welcoming his twins from Abby De La Rosa.

"How is Nick Cannon so fertile," almost all Twitter users ask.

With today being Father's Day, the 40-year-old host has even more to celebrate.

Nick Cannon is expecting his seventh child with model Alyssa Scott, and according to her, they will be having a boy.

In the maternity photo with "The Masked Singer" host, Nick appeared shirtless as he held Alyssa's baby bump.

They shared a photo on her Instagram Story with the caption, "Celebrating you today."

Congrats to Nick Cannon who is welcoming his 7th child with former ‘Wildin’ Out’ model Alyssa Scott 💕 pic.twitter.com/B9cY6SZlOA — TheShadeRoom (@TheShadeRoom) June 20, 2021

At first, nobody knew who the man in the picture was because the name wasn't tagged and the face wasn't clear - but the fans just had to identify the tattoos exposed and put two and two together.

News of Alyssa Scott's pregnancy comes after not confirming that Nick was the baby daddy in a since-deleted maternity photoshoot she posted last month. In that post, she also revealed that the name of their unborn son was Zen S. Cannon.

She later posted a comment on her picture that she was 34 weeks along in her pregnancy. And in another post last week, Alyssa said she was in the "final days" of her pregnancy of her second child.

As usual, social media users are having a field day.

One Twitter user noticed, "This n**** does a maternity photoshoot with a different woman every 7-10 business day."

Another person defended the MTV star, saying, "Y'all complain when men don't provide for their kids. Now y'all complaining cause Nick Cannon having kids he can provide for."

A Twitter user joked, "Let me find out Nick Cannon is this century's Father Abraham."

While another person stated the obvious, "Nick Cannon gonna make sure at least 1 person says Happy Fathers Day for the rest of his life."

Nick Cannon Kids and Their Mothers

Nick Cannon is proud of his polyamorous lifestyle. He has a lot of kids with different baby mamas.

Mariah Carey

Kids: (1) Moroccan Scott and (2) Monroe

Nick Cannon welcomed his first two kids, Moroccan Scott and Monroe, from singer Mariah Carey in 2011. The former ouple was together from 2008 until 2014. He's still part of his kids' lives despite their divorce.





Brittany Bell

Kids: (3) Golden Sagon and (4) Powerful Queen

After his breakup with Mariah, Nick Cannon immediately moved on to Brittany Bell in 2015. In 2017, they welcomed Golden Sagon. Three years later, Powerful Queen was born.

Abby Dela Rosa

Kids: (5) Zion Mixolydian and (6) Zillion Heir

Recently, Abby Dela Rosa gave birth to Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir, Nick Cannon's fifth and sixth kid. It's unknown when the model and the host got together.

Nick has also been dragged on social media for his newest twins' names.

Abby Scott

Kid: (7) Zen S. Cannon

Baby number seven is on the way, whose name is reportedly Zen S. Cannon. The child will be his fourth child to welcome in 2021.

