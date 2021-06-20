MTV's "Jersey Shore" alum Jen Harley is under fire again after being arrested for multiple charges in Las Vegas.

According to TMZ, the 34-year-old social media star was taken by authorities on Saturday and was charged with domestic violence and assault with a deadly weapon. Her bond is now set at $5,000, and she will appear in court on June 20.

Police officers did not name the alleged victim, but the outlet stated that "they are co-owners of a home in the area." The businesswoman remains in custody at the Clark County Detention Center.

No further information was released at the time of this writing.

Not the first time Harley was arrested

Back in 2019, Harley was also reportedly arrested involving her now ex-boyfriend and co-star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro.

According to reports, Ortiz-Magro filed a battery report on January 3, 2019, after Harley allegedly threw a glass ashtray at Ortiz-Magro during an argument, which hit him in the face causing it to have cut all over his nose, lip, and forehead.

The drama didn't end there as Harley alleges that furniture and electronics in her home were destroyed by her ex following their fight.

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro's domestic abuse charges

In previous reports, the MTV reality star was arrested back in April after allegedly attacking his partner, it was also reported that his child with Harley was present in the incident.

The Los Angeles City Attorney announced that his charges were dropped, but authorities still filed a probation violation.

Last month, he announced that he would be leaving "Jersey Shore Family Vacation" to seek medical treatment for his mental health that he "ignored for too long."

Harley and Ortiz-Magro's complicated relationship

The ex-couple started dating in 2017. The following year, they were publicly arguing after Ortiz-Magro cheated, as shown on the TV show. They were on and off, and their allegations have been in the spotlight ever since.

In 2018, the reality star posted a photo showing a black eye and alleges that Harley caused it. They got back shortly after Halloween.

The couple later split in 2019 when Ortiz-Magro was arrested for multiple charges, including domestic violence.

Jen Harley and Ronnie Ortiz-Magro both had new relationships after their breakup but continued to be their daughter's co-parents.

