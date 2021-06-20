Goodbye London? Prince William and Kate Middleton Moving Out of Royal Home

Are Prince William and Kate Middleton pulling a Prince Harry and Meghan Markle move?

In a report published by the Daily Mail, it seemed like the Duke, and Duchess of Sussex are leaving London to move to Berkshire.

Berkshire is reportedly a new choice location for them, as the report suggested that the couple has already looked up schools in the area for their kids, Prince George, seven, Princess Charlotte, six, and Prince Louis, three.

The eldest Cambridge kids are enrolled at Thomas's Battersea Prep School while their youngest sibling goes to Willcocks Nursery.

While this is the current school setup that works for the family, it has been suggested that Prince William and Kate Middleton for their kids' for their future education - as staying in the capital is understood to be not part of their long-term plans.

It's also possible that their move to Berkshire is to be close to Kate Middleton's roots.

Berkshire was also the same place she was raised, and Bucklebury Manor is located where her parents, Carole and Michael Middleton, currently live.

Their home features seven bedrooms and is listed as a Grade II Georgian property in the area.

Sources told the outlet that the couple could rent privately on Queen Elizabeth II's Windsor estate.

Currently, the Cambridge family lives in Apartment 1A in Kensington Palace, London. But they spent most of the time in a countryside home in Norfolk, Anmer Hall, where they spent a lot of time during the pandemic.

While Prince William and Kate Middleton and their kids are possibly moving out, the outlet cited and stressed that Kensington Palace would remain for their work purposes. Their offices will stay in the capital regardless of their new home.

Kate Middleton's Birthday Plans for Prince William

The Royal family has encountered a challenging 2021 after Prince Harry's incriminating interviews and the death of Prince Philip.

With Prince William turning 39 years old on Monday, his wife Kate Middleton is reportedly planning to celebrate her husband's big day with something exceptional.

According to royal biographer Katie Nicholl who spoke to OK! Magazine, the Duchess of Cambridge wants to cheer him up and go the extra mile to make sure the heir to the throne would have a fantastic day.

"Kate always makes birthdays and celebrations special for William and the children. She's very much like her mother Carole in that respect."

She added, "Kate keeps William very grounded and she likes to show how important he is to her and the children."

"Especially after everything they've been through this year. It's only brought them closer."

