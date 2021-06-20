Khloe Kardashian Confirms Doing Only ONE Plastic Surgery Procedure Ever -- What About The Rest?

Khloe Kardashian has admitted to undergoing one plastic surgery procedure, although many fans believe she has done A LOT on her face and body.

During an appearance at the "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" reunion episode, she admitted to host Andy Cohen that despite popular belief she had "her third first transplant," she only had "one nose job."

The 36-year-old even went on to thank her surgeon, Dr. Raj Kinodia, saying, "Everyone gets so upset, like, 'Why don't I talk about it?'"

She explained why, saying, "Nobody's ever asked me. You're the first person in an interview that's ever asked me about my nose," addressing Cohen.

"I've done injections, not really Botox I've responded poorly to Botox."

On Twitter, social media users are divided.

One Twitter user said, "I mean no disrespect. I understand why you feel different but what you have done to your face is horrendous!"

"You've shaved your entire structure of your face. The nose job, your eyes are squinty why did you do this?"

While it may seem true that she had a nose job, others are asking, "What about the rest of your face?"

I'm sure i'll get Blocked after this but I can't understand how even Khloe herself can look at these photos of herself and Not understand why the public talks about how she has plastic surgery to alter her face? I mean come on now!? @khloekardashian #KUWTK #KhloeKardashian pic.twitter.com/6ko1osoTwJ — Ebony Wilkins-Scott❤ (@msebony72) June 8, 2021

"I remember when she looked human," one person said. "On which face?" another asked, referring to the numerous looks Khloe Kardashian sported in the past.

Others commented how her nose looks like Michael Jackson and La Toya Jackson's botched noses.

The rest of the Twitter users are calling out on her and her family's BS, saying, "I love the way this family believes their own lies."

Though the mom-of-one has been dealing with haters for several years, especially with her ever-changing look, the online talk still gets to her.

She confessed that during the show started, and she started to become very secure. But a few seasons after, the "Revenge Body" host became "insecure because of the public opinions."

Khloe further explained, "I had a good run of being secure. Then, I think recently, I've become insecure again. I guess it just goes up and down."

Did Khloe Kardashian Really Just Have One Plastic Surgery Procedure?

The internet couldn't stop analyzing Khloe Kardashian's face. With that, a few plastic surgeons have talked about what kind of procedures the KUWTK star has done to her face.

According to Dr. Hootan Zandifar, who spoke to Insider last year, Khloe's look is a mixture of plastic surgery, precisely a nose job, weight loss, and photo filters.

Another plastic surgeon, Dr. Arash Moradzadeh, said it's difficult to pinpoint what exact procedures Khloe Kardashian underwent because of the photo filters she has been using on social media.

However, he did confirm that the Good American creator may have had a rhinoplasty.

The "fat pads" have also been removed from her face, creating a more sculpted look in the hollow part of the cheek.

He also added that Khloe's defined jawline could be the result of fillers, as well as in her cheekbone, chin area, and lips.

