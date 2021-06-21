Why Prince Harry Agreed To Do Bombshell Oprah Interview Finally Revealed

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made several damaging claims about the British royal family during their Oprah interview in March.

New reports suggest that the Duke of Sussex only agreed to do the interview to get back to the royals.

Prince Harry's Alleged Retribution

According to a source who spoke to The Sun, the 36-year-old was furious after finding out he would be losing his military appointments in the wake of Megxit.

A decision that was publicized on Feb. 19 that losing his military titles is the final deal for him to be allowed to step back from his senior royal roles permanently.

But between Feb. 19 and Feb. 21, in one of those days, a "very cross" Prince Harry agreed to sit down with the famous TV host, weeks before the interview was broadcasted on Mar. 7.

Per the outlet's insider, "Harry and Meghan were very cross before Oprah because the final Megxit separation had just been signed off which included Harry not keeping military roles."

"That was what made him so angry. He's very emotional and his military roles were very important to him given that he served."

It was previously suggested that the main reason Prince Harry and Meghan Markle did the interview was that they were told their first-born son, Archie Harrison, wouldn't become a prince when Prince Charles becomes king.

The topic was touched during their 90-minute interview with Oprah.

The Duke of Sussex gave up his roles as Captain-General of the Royal Marines, Honorary Air Commandant RAF Honington and Commodore-in-Chief, Small Ships and Diving, Royal Naval Command.

Before the finalization of the Megxit deal in Feb., Prince Harry hoped to keep his titles, especially after touring Afghanistan twice with the army.

Reports suggested that he even asked his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, about the possibility, in what was described as a half-in and half-out role for him and his wife.

And when the titles were officially taken, Prince Harry was reportedly "devastated," which later made him allege his family of racism and other bitter accusations.

READ ALSO: Did Prince William and Kate Middleton Pull A Prince Harry-Meghan Markle Move?





Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Son Will NOT Be A Prince

The official reason why Prince Harry sat down with Oprah for a bombshell chat comes after new reports that Prince Charles made sure his two-year-old grandson Archie will never become a Prince.

The Prince of Wales has reportedly made it clear that the Sussexes' son will have no place among royal frontlines because of his plans to have a more slimmed-down Monarchy once he becomes king, according to the Daily Mail.

READ MORE: Prince William Would Rather Not See This Person At Princess Diana's Statue Unveiling

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles