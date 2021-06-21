Is Alex Rodriguez Getting Back at Jennifer Lopez By Dating Ben Affleck's Ex, Lindsay Shookus?

Alex Rodriguez said to be hurting over the reunion between Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck The rumor mill is so sure that Rodriguez could not handle "Bennifer 2.0" that he's dating Ben Affleck's ex to spite them.

But are these rumors true? Is Alex Rodriguez a crazy ex by going back at Ben Affleck this way? Not really.

According to Page Six, Alex Rodriguez was spotted hanging out with Ben Affleck's ex Lindsay Shookus at her birthday party on Saturday. There was not just a witness account retrieved, but a video obtained, showing them two sitting close together.

In the clip, Rodriguez, 45, can be seen sitting right beside Shookus, 41. It can also be seen that the party is quite an intimate backyard gathering held in the Hamptons.

Alex Rodriguez, Ben Affleck's Ex Together?

The clip even revealed Josh Beckerman, known as the "Foodie Magician," performing a magic routine for the amused guests.

The timing of Shookus and A-Rod's hangout is described as being suspect. It can be recalled that their respective exes, who already had their go at the romance way back, have rekindled their romance.

Page Six learned, however, that these speculations are baseless. The site said it learned they are longtime pals and nothing more.

"There is absolutely zero there," a rep for Rodriguez said, adding, "They've been friends for 15 years."

The video was first shared through Beckerman's Instagram Stories with the message, "Happy bday @shookushookus!"

Shookus' birthday fell on June 18.

Alex Rodriguez Indifferent to Bennifer 2.0

Even the rumors that Rodriguez is in a "world of pain" over his split with Jennifer Lopez, are said to be untrue.

"Seeing her running straight back to Ben's arms is a real kick in the teeth," an insider allegedly told Us Weekly when news of Bennifer happening once more broke out.

"There's a part of him that still clings onto the hope that they'll wind up together again but deep down he's had to accept the harsh truth that she's over him and moving on with Ben," the source further explained.

But Pop Culture reported that Rodriguez is quite indifferent.

