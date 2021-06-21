Joanne Linville, a renowned actress known for her roles in the films "Star Trek" and "Twilight Zone," has passed away at 93.

First reported by Variety, her agent confirmed that she died on Sunday in Los Angeles, California.

Born Beverly Joanne Linville, the actress spent her early days in Bakersfield, California. She's known to be the first woman to play a Romulan in "Star Trek: The Original Series" in 1966.

RIP to the Romulan Commander, Joanne Linville.



RIP to the Romulan Commander, Joanne Linville. Top 5 single appearance character in all of Trek, whose outstanding look has inspired convention-goers 50+ years later.

Linville was a very known actress in the film and TV industry as her credits were over 100 movies and shows, including the ever-popular "Studio One" in 1948, "Kraft Television Theatre" in 1947, and "Alfred Hitchcock Presents" in 1955.

By the 1970s, she starred in a handful of drama and detective series such as "Gunsmoke" from 1961 to 1968 (as Elizabeth Devon, Susan, and Beulah), Hawaii Five-O from 1969 to 1970 (as Dr. C.L. Fremont and Camilla Carver), and many more.

Per IMDb, her last appearance was in the TV Series "Starship Excelsior" in 2016 as The Legate.

Her family members are also known as part of the Hollywood film and TV industry as she married director Mark Rydell; they later divorced but had children who are also actors named Christopher Rydell, and Amy Rydell, who also played as a female Romulan in the 2017 movie "Star Trek Continues."

In the 1980s, Linville established "Stella Adler Academy of Acting and Theatre" with her mentor Stella Adler in Los Angeles. Notable alumni include actor Mark Ruffalo and director Robert De Niro.

Fans and family paid tribute

Following the news of her death, fans took to social media to pay their tributes to the late actress.

"Saddened to hear about the passing of the great #JoanneLinville. Perhaps the best thing about #StarTrek's third season. Commander of not one, but three Roman flagships and custodian of the cloaking device and, for a time, Mr. Spock's heart." Producer Mark A. Altman wrote.

"Awwww :( I'm devastated to hear of the passing of Joanne Linville :( She inspired my love of the Romulan Race... Rest in Peace Commander, you will ALWAYS be remembered! #StarTrek" one fan tweeted.

Her daughter, Amy, also took to Instagram to pay tribute to her late mother "Yesterday we lost one of the greats, my mother Joanne Linville. I can't even begin to put into words how much I loved her and she loved me." she wrote (check out the full post below)

Linville's cause of death has not yet been revealed at the time of this writing. We will update this article once more information comes out.

Besides her ex-husband and children, the actress is also survived by grandchildren Austen, Ginger, Ruby; and great-grandson Kingston Fisher Lourd Rydell.

